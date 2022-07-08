Free fun day for young carers in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council are holding another young carers event on Tuesday, July 26, for carers aged 6-11.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 8th July 2022, 2:55 pm

It takes place at Fairfield Community Centre on Western Road (10am-2pm) and features games, activities, crafts, lunch and refreshments.

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a family member who is ill, disabled or has mental health problems.

Burgess Hill Youth chairperson Jackie Cooper said: “We recognise that their role within the families is very varied and it is important for them to have special time for themselves.”

Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council's young carers fun day is on Tuesday, July 26

Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “As a Town Council we are really keen to support the young carers within our community, and these events are a great way to achieve that."

The event is free, but attendees must book a place via this google form.

Alternatively call 01444238207 or email [email protected]

Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council have thanked the Mustard Seed Café for providing lunch for the day.

