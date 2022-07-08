It takes place at Fairfield Community Centre on Western Road (10am-2pm) and features games, activities, crafts, lunch and refreshments.
Young carers are children and young people who help look after a family member who is ill, disabled or has mental health problems.
Burgess Hill Youth chairperson Jackie Cooper said: “We recognise that their role within the families is very varied and it is important for them to have special time for themselves.”
Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “As a Town Council we are really keen to support the young carers within our community, and these events are a great way to achieve that."
The event is free, but attendees must book a place via this google form.
Alternatively call 01444238207 or email [email protected]
Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council have thanked the Mustard Seed Café for providing lunch for the day.