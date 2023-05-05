Counting of results for Worthing Borough Council’s election has finished today (Friday May 5) and here’s how it all unfolded

RESULTS ROUND-UP SO FAR: EIGHT LABOUR HOLDS, ONE LABOUR GAIN, ONE GREEN GAIN, TWO CONSERVATIVE HOLDS.

Last year Labour wrestled control of WBC from the Conservatives after years of gradual gains. Beccy Cooper, now council leader, won a by-election back in 2017, making her Labour’s first Worthing borough councillor in four decades. A year on, Labour is now defending a majority from the Conservatives. Of the 12 seats up for election this year, eight are being defended by Labour, four by the Conservatives. The Tories would have to win four Labour held seats to push the council into no-overall control.

Worthing Town Hall

2.19pm: That’s all the results in, Labour has taken another seat from the Conservatives and the Greens also gained their first seat.

2.15pm: Labour hold both CASTLE seats: Caroline Baxter (Labour) - 1,438, Odul Bozkurt (Labour) - 1,313, Christine Brown (Lib Dem) - 230, Ian Davey (Green) - 295, Josh Harris (Conservative) - 573, Merlin Jones (Lib Dem) - 140, Jo Paul (Green) - 259, Paisley Thomson (Conservative) - 518.

1.47pm: Labour also hold MARINE: Karen Margaret Chilvers (Green) - 253, Michael David Donin (Lib Dem) - 143, Peter Hensley (Conservative) - 897, Vicki Claire Janet Wells (Labour) - 1,444.

1.41pm: After a bit of a gap, another Labour hold in TARRING: Karen Elizabeth Brooks (Green) - 144, Iona Harte (Lib Dem) - 632, Arthur Eric Kennard (Heritage) - 86, Mary Hilary Margaret Schan (Labour) - 1,158, Tom Taylor (Conservative) - 381.

1.14pm: The Greens now have a seat on the council, they gain GORING from Conservatives. Roy Barraclough (Conservative) - 1,104, Claire Hunt (Green) - 1,597, Robin Thurston Rogers (Lib Dem) - 95, Bruce Graham Taylor (Labour) - 369.

1.05pm: Not a fantastic result for the Conservatives, but they’ll take some encouragement from the fact they’ve kept pretty sizeable leads in both Offington and Salvington. Elsewhere though, Worthing looks like a pretty solid Labour town.

12.53pm: Conservatives hold SALVINGTON: Noel Atkins (Conservative) - 1,152, Sonya Lynne Mallin (Green) - 180, Emma Kate Norton (Lib Dem) - 261, Lysanne Charlotte Skinner (Labour) - 861.

12.50pm: Conservatives hold OFFINGTON: Daniel John Michael Humphreys (Conservative) - 1,288, David Kingston (Lib Dem) - 195, Steve Rhodes (Green) - 231, Florence Sanders White (Labour) - 677.

12.41pm: Labour gain CASTLE: Syed Shamim Ahmed (Conservative) - 677, Sophie Cox (Labour) - 1,069, Christopher Smith (Green) - 154, Nick Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 224.

12.38pm: Another Labour hold in HEENE: Helen Leonie Abrahams (Labour) - 1,273, Henry Joseph Morin (Green) - 189, Christina Shane-Chan (Conservative) - 620, Trudi Ann Starling (Lib Dem) - 172.

12:35pm: Third straight Labour hold of SELDEN: Sarah Louise Blake (Conservative) - 503, Yvonne Edith Leonard (Lib Dem) - 146, Clare Ann Marshall (Green) - 171, Carl John Walker (Labour) - 1,368.

12.33pm: Second one, another Labour hold of BROADWATER: John Apsey (Lib Dem) - 170, Diane Guest (Conservative) - 627, Kate Orton (Green) - 181, Dawn Smith (Labour) - 1,302.

12.32pm: First result, Labour hold of GAISFORD: Stephen Wardle Carleysmith (Green) -200, Ferdousi Henna Chowdhury (Labour) - 1,503, Mark Andrew Etchells (Lib Dem) - 154, Edmund John Rooke (Reform) - 92, Bryan William Turner (Conservative) - 717.

12.25pm: Adur and Worthing councils just tweeted: “We’re about to announce the results of the 2023 #Worthing Borough Council elections…”

10.15am: Nationally the Conservatives have suffered early losses in the areas where counting has already been completed. More than 8,000 seats are up for gabs this week.

