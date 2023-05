Labour has retained control of Worthing Borough Council a year after it first secured a majority.

2022 saw the culmination of five years of gains by the party and it built on it this year, taking Castle from the Conservatives and holding its other seats.

While the Tories held Offington and Salvington, it lost Goring to the Greens, who secured their first councillor at Worthing Town Hall.

Results are yet to be officially announced for Central, Marine and Tarring.

Labour celebrates at the Worthing count