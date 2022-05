The new block, in the Hazelgrove Road car park, will include a Changing Places facility for people with disabilities as well as male and female lavatories.

The application was approved during a meeting of Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (May 12).

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/22/1098.

Existing toilets opposite the Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath (Google Maps Streetview)