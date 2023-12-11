Lewes District Council has announced that it has secured a place on a national pilot scheme to give it more flexibility when using £37 million in government funding allocations.

The council said it is one of ten local authorities invited onto the pilot nationally.

The council said this consolidates the Future High Streets Fund, Town Deal and Levelling Up Fund capital funding programmes being delivered in Newhaven.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “This welcome funding flexibility will unlock our full growth plans in Newhaven and bring a new momentum to a number of very exciting and potentially lifechanging council projects. From Newhaven town centre to the edge of sea and everything in between, we have multiple developments that generations of local people will enjoy and greatly benefit from.”

The council said the announcement accelerates updated proposals for Newhaven Square now that a main contractor has been appointed. These proposals include relocating two doctor’s surgeries to new healthcare facilities. They also include the expansion of Wave Active facilities at Seahaven Swim & Fitness so they can support the rehabilitation of patients. The development will also have space for a new pharmacy and accommodation for a creative hub and start-up businesses, the council said.

Lewes District Council announced that the work to complete the top external deck of Dacre Road Car Park will move ahead quickly now with the reopening expected in spring/summer 2024. Lewes District Council continues to work with the NHS in Seaford to improve GP facilities as well.

The council said the total consolidated grant allocation is £36,991,246.19 and said other projects completed, underway and planned include: a 3G football pitch at Newhaven Football Club, ferry terminal refurbishment, a new fish landing stage and processing plant, major improvements to two recreation grounds, the restoration of Newhaven Fort and a new restaurant on West Beach promenade.

