This week Sport England announced that groups with clubhouses, courts and pitches affected by the severe weather can get grants of up to £15,000 to help them get them back to normal quickly.
The money can be used to repair buildings and roofs, as well as grass and artificial pitches.
It can also be used to decontaminate flooded clubhouses, replace damaged electrical systems or clear blocked drains.
Community sport organisations might also need to hire skips, pressure hoses or tarpaulins.
“We have some fantastic sports clubs in Mid Sussex and I urge all those who have been affected by the recent storms to apply if you are eligible, and enquire if you are not sure,” said Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies.
“Sport is so important for both mental and physical health and our local clubs are enjoyed by so many,” she said, thanking Sport England for providing the funds.
To find out more about the grants call 03458 508 508 or email [email protected]
Organisations can apply if they are responsible for a facility and: a not-for-profit voluntary group or sports organisation, a not-for-profit community club or organisation, a registered charity, a not-for-profit company, a community interest company (CIC) with three directors or other social enterprise, or a leisure operator operating a single site.
A public body, such as a local authority, parish or town council or education establishment can also apply and will need to provide £:£ matched funding.
Any funding requests for projects that include football will need to be part of a multi-sport offering.
Football-only projects need to email the Football Foundation at [email protected]