'Gen Z' takeover window display at Lewes Labour Party office

The window display at the office in Lewes' North Street

The party decided that the office should act as a 'shop window' reflecting and representing 'real issues that face our community, in the hope of sparking some argument and discussion'.

The windows were recently redesigned by Paul Grivell part of a Labour Party art group.

A new display was launched on Monday - so-called 'Freedom Day' - and led by 16-year old Lewes Priory school-leaver and Young Labour member Niamh Gearey.

Niamh said: "I worked with some of my friends and my brother on the slogans and the design for the window - we hoped to create slogans that sum up the way that we feel- marginalised- unrepresented and left out of political decisions,too young to vote."

The windows are now full of home-made placards reflecting some of the concerns of 'Gen Z' - a term used to describe the post-millennial generation, who were born in the first decade of the 21st century.

Slogans include 'Climate Revolution Stop Pollution', 'Fair Trade', 'Join a Union', 'Black Lives Matters Solidarity' and 'Refugees Welcome'.

Niamh added: "We won’t forget how we have been treated by this Conservative government we are fed up with being ignored- with having to take it.