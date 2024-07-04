This is the first time voters will need photo ID at a general election. Picture: Steve Robards

For the first time at a General Election, people will need to show photo ID before they can vote.

Since May, 2023, people have needed photo ID in order to vote in local elections, police and crime commissioner elections, and parliamentary elections – with the July 4 being the first general election since the rules were brought in.

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “This is the first time at a UK general election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper. Bringing an accepted form of ID means your voice can be heard at the ballot box. Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted. If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day. Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.”

There are 22 acceptable forms of photo ID in the UK, and the government says: “The photo ID you show must be the original version. You cannot use a photograph, image on a phone or a photocopy of your ID.”

Passports issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country, including an Irish Passport Card, are all acceptable, according to the Electoral Commission.

A driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state is also suitable, as is a Blue Badge, an older person's bus pass funded by the government and a disabled person’s bus pass funded by the government.