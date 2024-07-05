The new Eastbourne MP, Lib Dem Josh Babarinde, giving his victory speech. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Eastbourne has elected a new MP, with the Liberal Democrats taking the seat from the Conservatives.

In the early hours of Friday morning (July 5), Liberal Democrat candidate Josh Babarinde was declared the new member of parliament for Eastbourne after receiving 23,742 votes, a majority of 12,204.

Speaking after his election, Mr Babarinde said: “Eastbourne has voted for a fresh start and it says a lot about our town that a lad from Hampden Park who looks and loves like me can stand to be Eastbourne’s member of parliament and win, win with the biggest majority here in a generation. It goes to show that in our town, officially the sunniest place in the UK, anything is possible.”

Second place went to Conservative Party candidate Caroline Ansell, the seat’s incumbent, who secured 11,538 votes.

Former Conservative MP Caroline Ansell. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Speaking after the results came in, Mrs Ansell said: “I would like to congratulate Josh on his election win and I wish him well, most sincerely.”She added: “It is a devastating night for Conservatives across the country and there will be much soul searching in the days to come, but the hours are very late and I will only that it has been an honour to serve in parliament.”