General Election: Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies adopted as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for new East Grinstead and Uckfield seat

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies has confirmed that she has been adopted as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for the new East Grinstead and Uckfield seat in the next General Election.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 17:11 BST

The MP thanked the selection council, saying: “As many know, the independent Boundary Commission has made changes to many constituencies to ensure better numerical balance across the country so each vote is worth the same. The outcome here is that we will have two constituencies, instead of three, covering our Mid Sussex District and we must now plan for this change.”

She explained that her existing constituency was ‘pretty much cut in half’ by this process.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies has been adopted as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for the new East Grinstead and Uckfield seat in the next General ElectionMid Sussex MP Mims Davies has been adopted as Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for the new East Grinstead and Uckfield seat in the next General Election
She said: “I had to make a choice. East Grinstead and Uckfield is that choice. It is the area I will be living in, due to changes in my own personal life, and means this was the right decision for myself and my family. It is important to stress that nothing changes until the next election and I will continue to diligently serve my current constituents and work hard to prove myself once again. However, I really understand boundary changes of this nature and magnitude are potentially unsettling but I am determined they will not be too distracting.”

Related topics:East GrinsteadUckfield