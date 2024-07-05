General Election 2024: 'Ready to go' - Brighton Pavilion voters back Caroline Lucas successor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 14 years with Caroline Lucas, voters in Brighton Pavilion have backed her successor Siân Berry who won a convincing victory to keep the seat for the Greens.

Ms Berry has a 14,290 majority, having received 28,809 votes, and joins three more Green MPs in the House of Commons.

She said: “It’s so exciting to know that I will have such amazing colleagues when I start work when we go into Westminster on Monday or sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are ready to go. We have been meeting and discussing what we will achieve together for some time now. We are absolutely ready to hit the ground running.”

It was an exciting night for the Greens, with former councillor Ollie Sykes winning the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The Greens also won an increased vote share in the neighbouring constituencies of Hove and Portslade and Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

SEE ALSO General Election 2024 - this is why so many Sussex Tory MPs lost their seats and how a handful survived

On representing the constituency, Ms Berry said: “The key thing isn’t winning the votes. In five year’s time I really want to have made an impact on the public services in this area, in the way that people’s daily lives have got easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Berry

“There’s not a lot on offer or promised by the Labour government at the current time. If I can change that and improve things in Brighton and Hove, then I hope that people would vote for me again.”

The turnout on yesterday (Thursday 4 July) was 74,786 – or 70.3 per cent of the electorate.

The full results are as follows – you can watch the declaration and speech here:

Sarah Webster (Conservative) 3,975

Sian Berry wins Brighton Pavilion

Siân Berry (Green) 28,809

Steve AI (Independent) 179

Tom Gray (Labour) 14,519

Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat) 1,604

Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 257

Mark Mulvihill (Reform) 1,836

Carl Buckfield (SDP) 184

In December 2019, the turnout was 57,998 – or 73.4 per cent – with Caroline Lucas achieving a majority of 19,940.

The results in 2019 were as follows.

Richard Milton (Brexit Party) 770

Emma Hogan (Conservative) 10,176

Caroline Lucas (Green) 33,151

Bob Dobbs (Independent) 212

Adam Imanpour (Labour) 13,211

Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 301