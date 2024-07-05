General Election 2024: 'Ready to go' - Brighton Pavilion voters back Caroline Lucas successor
Ms Berry has a 14,290 majority, having received 28,809 votes, and joins three more Green MPs in the House of Commons.
She said: “It’s so exciting to know that I will have such amazing colleagues when I start work when we go into Westminster on Monday or sooner.
“We are ready to go. We have been meeting and discussing what we will achieve together for some time now. We are absolutely ready to hit the ground running.”
It was an exciting night for the Greens, with former councillor Ollie Sykes winning the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The Greens also won an increased vote share in the neighbouring constituencies of Hove and Portslade and Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.
On representing the constituency, Ms Berry said: “The key thing isn’t winning the votes. In five year’s time I really want to have made an impact on the public services in this area, in the way that people’s daily lives have got easier.
“There’s not a lot on offer or promised by the Labour government at the current time. If I can change that and improve things in Brighton and Hove, then I hope that people would vote for me again.”
The turnout on yesterday (Thursday 4 July) was 74,786 – or 70.3 per cent of the electorate.
The full results are as follows – you can watch the declaration and speech here:
Sarah Webster (Conservative) 3,975
Siân Berry (Green) 28,809
Steve AI (Independent) 179
Tom Gray (Labour) 14,519
Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat) 1,604
Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 257
Mark Mulvihill (Reform) 1,836
Carl Buckfield (SDP) 184
In December 2019, the turnout was 57,998 – or 73.4 per cent – with Caroline Lucas achieving a majority of 19,940.
The results in 2019 were as follows.
Richard Milton (Brexit Party) 770
Emma Hogan (Conservative) 10,176
Caroline Lucas (Green) 33,151
Bob Dobbs (Independent) 212
Adam Imanpour (Labour) 13,211
Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 301
Nigel Furness (UKIP) 177