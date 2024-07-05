General Election in Sussex: Who won in your area? How many votes did they get?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was an eventful night in Sussex and election counts across the county took place.

Labour, as precited by the exit polls, won by a landslide and Keir Starmer will be taking up residency in Number 10 today and it was a shocking night for the Conservatives.

You can see a full recap of events in Sussex with our live blog here.

The exit polls for Sussex were almost spot on, with only Chichester and Horsham going against the grain with Lib Dems gaining from the Tories in each.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer celebrates winning the 2024 General Election with a speech at Tate Modern on July 05, 2024 in London, England. Labour is on course to win a landslide victory in the 2024 General Election. Starmer addresses the nation promising Country first, Party second. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images)

Who won in your area?

There were many changes in Sussex. Here is a round up of who won in your area

Chichester - Lib Dem gain from Conservatives– Jess Brown-Fuller, Lib Dems: 25,540; Gillian Keegan, Conservative - 13,368; Teresa De Santis, Reform: 7,859; Tom Collinge, Labour : 3,175; Andrew Emerson, Independent: 190

Horsham - Lib Dem gain from Conservatives – Lib Dem, John Milne: 21,632; Conservative, Jeremy Quin: 19,115; Labour, James Field: 5,979; Reform, Hugo Miller: 6,116; Green Party, Catherine Ross: 2,137 Social Democratic Party, Paul Abbott: 244; Peace Party, Jim Duggan: 276

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton - Conservative hold – Alison Griffiths, Conservative 15,678; Carol Birch, Green Party - Green Party 2,185; Sandra Daniels, Reform Party - 10,262; Henry Jones, the Liberal Democrats - 5,081; David Kurten - Heritage Party 708; Clare Walsh, Labour Party - 13,913

Arundel and South Downs - Conservative hold – Andrew Griffith, Conservative: 22,001; Richard Allen, Lib Dem: 9,867; Chris Philipsborn, Labour: 9,782 David Thomas, Reform: 7,391 Steve McAuliffe, Green Party: 5,515; Mike Smith, Social Democratic Party: 184

Crawley - Labour gain from Conservatives – Zack Ali (Con) 12218; Linda Bamieh (Workers Party for Britain) 2407; Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) 153; Tim Charters (Reform) 8447; Iain Dickson (Green) 2621; Lee Gibbs (Lib Dem) 2205; Peter Lamb (Lab) 17,453; Dan Weir (Heritage) 138

West Worthing - Labour gain from Conservatives – Kathryn Attwood (Ind) - 364; Peter Bottomley (Conservative) - 16,570; Morag Chugg (Lib Dem) - 2,708; Beccy Cooper (Labour) - 20,519; Sonya Mallin (Green) - 3,274; Edmund Rooke (Reform) - 7,562

East Worthing and Shoreham - Labour gain from Conservatives – David Batchelor (Lib Dem) - 3,180; Ivana Forman (Ind) - 169; John Greenshields (Ind) - 273; Lionel Harman (Reform) - 7,169; Tom Rutland (Lab) - 22,120

Frank Ward (Ind) - 320; Leila Williams (Con) - 12,601; Debbie Woudman (Green) - 3,246

Mid Sussex - Lib Dems gain from Conservative – Kristy Lyn Adams (Con) 14,474; Alison Bennett (Lib Dem) 21,136; Gary Johnson (Reform) 5,921; Deanna Nicholson (Green) 2,048; David Rowntree (Lab) 9,397; Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony) 352

Eastbourne - Lib Dems gain from Conservative – Caroline Ansell (Conservative), 11,538; Mark Ashdown (Reform UK), 6,061; Josh Babarinde (Lib Dem), 23,742; Ian Garbutt (UK Independence Party), 154; Mike Munson (Green Party), 1,421; Paul Richards (Labour), 2,689.

Lewes - Lib Dems gain from Conservative – James MacCleary (Lib Dem) 26895; Maria Caulfield (Conservative) 14271; Peter Brown (Reform) 6335; Danny Sweeney (Labour) 3574; Paul Keene (Green) 1869; Mary Easton (Social Democratic Party) 229

East Grinstead Grinstead and Uckfield - Conservative hold – Christina Nanna Mary Coleman (Green) 5,277; Ben Sebastian Cox (Lab) 10,440; Mims Davies (Con) 19,319; Benedict Dempsey (Lib Dem) 10,839; Ian Gibson (Ind) 2,482; William Jeffrey Highton (Eng Dem) 2,036

Hastings and Rye - Labour gain from Conservatives – Phil Colley, Workers Party: 362; Paul Crosland, Ind: 129; Nicholas Davies, Communist Party of Britain: 136; Helena Dollimore, Lab: 19,134; Lucian Fernando, Reform: 7,401; Guy Harris, Lib Dem 2,586; Sally-Ann Hart, The Conservative: 10,481; Becca Horn, Green Party: 5,761

Bexhill and Battle - Conservative hold – Conservative Huw Merriman 36,854; Labour Christine Bayliss 4,689; Liberal Democrat Joel Kemp 4,485; UKIP Geoffrey Bastin 2,006; Green Party Jonathan Kent 1,438

Sussex Weald - Conservative hold – Shaun Jonathan Charles BOWLER Independent 953; Stephen GANDER Social Democratic Party 319; Nus GHANI The Conservative Party Candidate 16,758; Austin Peter HENDERSON Green Party 3,762; Chris MAGNESS UK Independent Party (UKIP) 152; David MORGAN Reform UK 8,920; Danielle NEWSON Liberal Democrats 9,916; Dipesh Jitendra PATEL Labour Party 8,239; Dominie Mary STEMP Heritage Party 156

Hove and Portslade - Labour hold – Sophie Broadbent (Green) 7,419; Carline Deal (Conservative) 6,630; Martin Hess (Reform) 4,558; Peter Kyle (Labour) 27,209; Tanushka Marah (Independent) 3,048; Michael Wang (Lib Dem) 3,046

Brighton Pavilion - Green hold – Steve AI (Independent) 179; Siân Berry (Green) 28,809; Carl Buckfield (SDP) 184; Tom Gray (Labour) 14,519; Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK) 2,836; Citizen Skwith (OMRL) 257; Sarah Webster (Conservative) 3,975