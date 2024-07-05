Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Results were still coming in as the sun rose over Sussex today (July 5) but the political earthquake that had been predicted was already being felt in what was traditionally the most Conservative of seats - Chichester.

Throughout the campaign, polling companies had suggested it was on a knife-edge - some giving it to the Conservatives and others to the Lib Dems; and even after the 10pm Exit Poll on July 4, the Daily Telegraph's data science team was suggesting a Conservative hold for the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

In the end, it wasn't remotely close.

The Lib-Dems Jess Brown-Fuller stormed to victory with 25,540 votes (49.2%) with Gillian Keegan a distant second with 13,368 (25.7%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Lib-Dem winner of Chichester, is pictured (right) at a political hustings with the other candidates and independent chair Gary Shipton (centre) at Chichester Cathedral. Photo: contributed

Reform UK's Teresa De Santis delivered a decent third position 7,859 votes (15.1%) - but even if everyone who backed Reform had switched to Tory it would not have stopped the Lib Dems.

For the first time in a century, Chichester - where it was once said even the grass grew blue and the Tory vote was 'weighed rather than counted' - the Roman cathedral city changed its hue.

Quite apart from the national swing against the Tories, it was clear on the ground that there were a number of local factors which meant this was always going to be tough to retain.

The boundary changes had robbed it of some historically prime Conservative votes and the Lib Dem campaign had repeated the message throughout that 'Labour could not win here' and asked for other parties’ supporters to lend the Lib Dems their vote to oust the Tories. That request had clearly hit the mark given the modest count for Labour and the Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on the streets of Chichester, discontent also ran deep not just on national failures by the government but a range of local ones too. The Conservative-controlled county council's abject failure to keep the pot-hole ridden roads in a decent state of repair throughout the winter and its ludicrous restrictions on using the amenity tip; fury at Southern Water over sewage discharges especially around the prized harbour - which the Lib Dems focused hard on; and the declining state of local public services and the city centre itself - combined with no plan to upgrade the A27 or to provide the infrastructure to support endless housing developments on the neighbouring green fields.

Many, fairly or not, felt Gillian Keegan should have been seen to be far more pro-active on all these fronts - with the consequence that many long-standing Conservatives were also happy to lend the Lib Dems their vote as well.

The signals had been clear for more than a year when the district council fell to the Lib Dems.

Finally, but perhaps most importantly of all, Jess Brown-Fuller and her small team, ran a breath-takingly good campaign which began many, many months before the starting pistol was fired on this general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victories on this scale have to be hard-worked for - and no-one should doubt the tenacity, determination, passion, and professionalism that sparked this particular earthquake.

This website and newspaper does not support parties or politicians - but we also have a unique view of the constituency. We extend our commiserations to Gillian Keegan and acknowledge the strong campaign that she ran. The truth is, 25,540 people thought the only candidate who deserved to win was Jess; residents acted on her slogan and said 'Yes' to her; and today we whole-heartedly congratulate her on her historic victory.