Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have been invited to visit Worthing to hear residents' concerns amid ongoing concerns for the Goring Gap.

Proposals for a 475-home development at Chatsmore Farm, on the Ferring/Worthing border, have been refused by Worthing Borough Council and have even been the subject of a High Court battle.

A new public inquiry on plans is scheduled for February, as developer Persimmon continues to push to be allowed to build on the land.

Sir Peter Bottomley – Conservative MP for Worthing West – has now invited Sir Keir and Ms Rayner to the area, following reports the Labour leader had indicated he would 'bulldoze' local objections to building proposals – ‘even if local people and local councils had strong objections to a field being covered with houses’.

Sir Peter said: "I welcome a debate on this so that I might put the strong, heartfelt views and concerns of local residents directly to Sir Keir.

"Perhaps Angela Rayner or Sir Keir Starmer could come to hear the heartfelt concerns of constituents with me, joining my assurances and those of the Secretary of State that our fields and green gaps must be protected."

Sir Peter, the father of the House of Commons, has addressed the issue in Parliament.

In October, Michael Gove – the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – said the UK Government ‘needs to ensure’ that green gaps such as Chatsmore Farm are protected.

Sir Peter Bottomley – Conservative MP for Worthing West – said residents 'can have confidence' that 'I will continue to be a strong advocate for their views and fight to defend our green gaps'. Photo: sirpeterbottomley.com

"Many constituents have been in contact with renewed concern for the future of Goring Gap, the green lung and natural divide between Goring and Ferring communities,” Sir Peter added.

“Constituents and communities are united in opposition to the wanton pursuit to concrete over the Goring Gap.

"Residents can have confidence that I will continue to be a strong advocate for their views and fight to defend our green gaps.”

Persimmon Homes said earlier this year that it was ‘naturally disappointed’ with the rejection of its plan, adding: “Our goal was to provide new homes in an area of extremely high housing need."