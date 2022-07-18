Groups are invited to apply so they can fund activities that will benefit the town’s residents.

The next deadline for grants towards running costs or capital expenditure of up to £1,000 is Wednesday, August 31.

Grants for capital costs of £1,000 or more are also available and applications for these must be submitted by Friday, September 30.

Local community groups and voluntary organisations are invited to apply for grants from Burgess Hill Town Council

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “The council recognises the valuable contribution made by the town’s many voluntary groups and is keen to support those who are working hard to help themselves and others.

“The online application forms and supporting information can be found on the Town Council website at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups.

“For further information, or if you have any issues completing the online form, contact Jennifer O’Grady on 01444 238207 or email [email protected]”