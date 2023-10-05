Haywards Heath and Bondues in France celebrate 25 years of town twinning

Haywards Heath and Bondues in France celebrated 25 years of town twinning recently as the town mayor visited the commune.

Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said it was ‘a joy and a privilege’ to be part of the anniversary trip.

She travelled to Bondues by car with members of the Haywards Heath Twinning Association (www.hhta.co.uk), including chair Irene Balls, and the event was hosted by Bondues mayor Patrick Delebarre.

Councillor Inglesfield said: “I was overwhelmed by the friendliness and generosity of the mayor and the people of Bondues. They could not do enough for us, welcoming us on the steps of the town hall with a brass band and putting on a party for us, they also welcomed us into their homes, shared beautiful meals with us and shared paying our respects to the British fallen during WWII. The mayor also treated us to a Celtic Legend Show in the beautiful modern theatre venue in Bondues.

The Haywards Heath town mayor and twinners with the Bondues twinners in the Mairie (town hall) in Bondues

“I cannot thank the mayor and the people of Bondues enough for their wonderful hospitality and I am looking forward to them coming to Haywards Heath next year so we can return their hospitality.”

The two mayors and twinning associations attended a welcome reception at Bondues’ town hall. Then, over the weekend, the delegation visited the Automate Museum and a local castle near Esquelbecq village. They also walked to the War Memorial of La Blaine des Bois to pay their respects to the 80 WWII soldiers from Cheshire who are buried there.

Councillor Inglesfield said: “In addition to thanking all the people from Bondues, I must give my grateful thanks to Irene Balls, chair of the Twinning association in Haywards Heath, and Marie Christine Bouillet, her French counterpart, did a truly amazing job organising this anniversary trip.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield with the mayor of Bondues Patrick Delebarre

Irene said: “As always, our hosts had prepared for us a superb programme of visits to places of interest. The Saturday excursion to Esquelbecq in Flanders, was especially fascinating.”