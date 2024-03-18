Haywards Heath deputy mayor praises work of Royal Voluntary Service and Good Neighbours West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Duncan Pascoe supported their work together with Ian Goldsmith of Good Neighbours West Sussex.

He said: “So much good work goes on under the radar by the wonderful volunteer community that we are so fortunate to have in West Sussex and it is my absolute pleasure to highlight the services that these volunteers bring to our local communities.”

Visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or call 01903 257 019 to find out more.

The deputy mayor of Haywards Heath councillor Duncan Pascoe at the Royal Voluntary Service Stand at The Orchards

He continued: “With a variety of assistance from volunteers, the Royal Voluntary Service and Good Neighbours West Sussex are able to provide a high level of support to elderly people locally. This includes giving assistance to those who need help getting out and about, providing support services to our hospitals, helping out families with dementia support, and providing help with social activities.”

He said the groups offer support to elderly people living alone, which includes helping with shopping or helping them meet up with friends. He said they can also put them in contact with groups or lost friends.