Haywards Heath deputy mayor praises work of Royal Voluntary Service and Good Neighbours West Sussex
Councillor Duncan Pascoe supported their work together with Ian Goldsmith of Good Neighbours West Sussex.
He said: “So much good work goes on under the radar by the wonderful volunteer community that we are so fortunate to have in West Sussex and it is my absolute pleasure to highlight the services that these volunteers bring to our local communities.”
Visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or call 01903 257 019 to find out more.
He continued: “With a variety of assistance from volunteers, the Royal Voluntary Service and Good Neighbours West Sussex are able to provide a high level of support to elderly people locally. This includes giving assistance to those who need help getting out and about, providing support services to our hospitals, helping out families with dementia support, and providing help with social activities.”
He said the groups offer support to elderly people living alone, which includes helping with shopping or helping them meet up with friends. He said they can also put them in contact with groups or lost friends.
Councillor Pascoe said: “I can see firsthand the benefits of volunteering locally, bringing people together to strengthen our community and helping create a society where everyone feels valued and involved, whatever their age. I cannot thank the fantastic team of local volunteers enough, you really do so much to make our community great, and I urge anyone with spare time on their hands to get involved with volunteering in West Sussex.”