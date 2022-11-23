The 3rd Haywards Heath Guides went to Parliament in London recently to learn about politics and democracy.

The event took place in half term on Monday, October 24, and was the Guides’ way of marking Parliament Week (November 14-20).

This yearly initiative aims to teach young people about how the Government and Parliament works and explain how they can make a difference through their positive actions.

3rd Haywards Heath Guide Unit leader Diann Johnson said: “Many of the parents were surprised that a special tour could be arranged by contacting our MP Mims Davies.”

The 3rd Haywards Heath Guides with Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies

She continued: “The Guides were shown Westminster Hall and St Stephen’s Hall first. Even though this particular Monday was extremely busy with the choosing of a new Prime Minister, the Guides also saw the House of Lords and the House of Commons. There was excitement everywhere with many TV crews and news reporters.”

The Guides learned about the differences between the Houses, the voting system for the House of Commons and how members had to walk through a corridor to register their vote.

After the tour, the Guides met with Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies in Westminster Hall who explained her schedule for Monday and showed the Guides the Summary Agenda for the Chamber.

