Mid Sussex District Council, who owns the leisure centre, said the generous grant comes from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF).

The centre is run by Places Leisure and the new funds will go towards crucial maintenance and equipment upgrades.

Visit www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-dolphin to find out more.

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “We are thrilled to have received this generous grant from the Swimming Pool Support Fund to invest in The Dolphin Leisure Centre. The grant is a testament to the dedication of the teams to maintain high standards and ensure that its facilities remain accessible and enjoyable for all. This funding will help us to continue providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the community to stay active and healthy. The local community can look forward to an even more enjoyable experience at Dolphin Leisure Centre and we extend our sincere gratitude to the Government and the Swimming Pool Support Fund for recognising the importance of supporting recreational facilities like ours.”

Geoff Evans, contract manager for Dolphin Leisure Centre. said “This grant from the Swimming Pool Support Fund will help form part of our continued investment of providing the very best facilities for our community to stay active and healthy. As part of this investment, we are also pleased to demonstrate our commitment to becoming more environmentally sustainable.”