Here’s who you can vote for in Hastings Borough Council election this week

Labour currently has the most councillors with 18, the Conservatives have 12 and the Greens have two.
With 32 seats in total, Labour would only have to lose two seats to throw the council into no overall control.
Meanwhile the Conservatives would need to gain five seats to take control of the council.
In 2021, the Tories took four seats from Labour.
Last year the Greens won their first seat, and then had a second when a Labour councillor defected.
Voting will take place tomorrow (Thursday May 5), with voting taking place from 7am-10pm.
Here are the candidates standing in the 16 wards:
Ashdown
Michael EDWARDS (Conservative)
Jane HARTLEY (Labour)
Andrea NEEDHAM (Green)
Nick PERRY (Lib Dem)
Baird
Hannah FISHER (Conservative)
Dan HOPE (Green)
Emlyn JONES (Lib Dem)
Mike TURNER (Labour
Braybrooke
Craig ANDREW (Conservative)
Veronica CHESSELL (Lib Dem)
Nicholas DAVIES (British Communist Party)
Margi O’CALLAGHAN (Labour)
Sally PHILLIPS (Green)
Castle
Sue CLARKE (Conservative)
Becca HORN (Green)
Jonathan STOODLEY (Lib Dem)
Central St Leonards
Tony COLLINS (Green)
Ruby COX (Labour)
Steve MILTON (Lib Dem)
Mus SAMADI (Conservative)
Conquest
Gabriel CARLYLE (Green)
Kenan HAKKO (Labour)
John RANKIN (Conservative)
Robert WAKEFORD (Lib Dem)
Gensing
Kim FORWARD (Labour)
Amanda JOBSON (Green)
Chris MEADEN (Conservative)
Susan STOODLEY (Lib Dem)
Hollington
Paul BARNETT (Labour)
Tracey LORD (Green)
Stuart MURPHY (Conservative)
Maze Hill
Justin GREENLAND (Labour)
Terry KEEN (Lib Dem)
Beccy MCCRAY (Green)
Andy PATMORE (Conservative)
Old Hastings
James BACON (Labour)
Kim HOLLIS (Conservative)
Benjamin PACEY (Green)
Ore
James HOLLIS (Conservative)
Gary ROLFE (Green)
Simon WILLIS (Labour)
St Helens
Andy BATSFORD (Labour)
Lucy BRENNAN (Green)
Bob LLOYD (Lib Dem)
Laurie LOE (Conservative)
Silverhill
Dave CAREY-STUART (Green)
Sophie DE-ROE (Conservative)
Lee GRANT (Lib Dem)
Nigel SINDEN (Labour)
Tressell
Liam CROWTER (Labour)
Glenn HAFFENDEN (Green)
Judith SILLEM (Conservative)
West St Leonards
Matthew BEAVER (Conservative)
Sherry CLARK (Green)
Christopher MUNN (Labour)
Stewart RAYMENT (Lib Dem)
Wishing Tree
John CANNAN (Labour)
Stephanie FAWBERT (Green)
Roger STREETEN (Conservative)