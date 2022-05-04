Here’s who you can vote for in Hastings Borough Council election this week

Labour currently has the most councillors with 18, the Conservatives have 12 and the Greens have two.

With 32 seats in total, Labour would only have to lose two seats to throw the council into no overall control.

Meanwhile the Conservatives would need to gain five seats to take control of the council.

Muriel Matters House, home of Hastings Borough Council

In 2021, the Tories took four seats from Labour.

Last year the Greens won their first seat, and then had a second when a Labour councillor defected.

Voting will take place tomorrow (Thursday May 5), with voting taking place from 7am-10pm.

Here are the candidates standing in the 16 wards:

Ashdown

Michael EDWARDS (Conservative)

Jane HARTLEY (Labour)

Andrea NEEDHAM (Green)

Nick PERRY (Lib Dem)

Baird

Hannah FISHER (Conservative)

Dan HOPE (Green)

Emlyn JONES (Lib Dem)

Mike TURNER (Labour

Braybrooke

Craig ANDREW (Conservative)

Veronica CHESSELL (Lib Dem)

Nicholas DAVIES (British Communist Party)

Margi O’CALLAGHAN (Labour)

Sally PHILLIPS (Green)

Castle

Sue CLARKE (Conservative)

Becca HORN (Green)

Jonathan STOODLEY (Lib Dem)

Central St Leonards

Tony COLLINS (Green)

Ruby COX (Labour)

Steve MILTON (Lib Dem)

Mus SAMADI (Conservative)

Conquest

Gabriel CARLYLE (Green)

Kenan HAKKO (Labour)

John RANKIN (Conservative)

Robert WAKEFORD (Lib Dem)

Gensing

Kim FORWARD (Labour)

Amanda JOBSON (Green)

Chris MEADEN (Conservative)

Susan STOODLEY (Lib Dem)

Hollington

Paul BARNETT (Labour)

Tracey LORD (Green)

Stuart MURPHY (Conservative)

Maze Hill

Justin GREENLAND (Labour)

Terry KEEN (Lib Dem)

Beccy MCCRAY (Green)

Andy PATMORE (Conservative)

Old Hastings

James BACON (Labour)

Kim HOLLIS (Conservative)

Benjamin PACEY (Green)

Ore

James HOLLIS (Conservative)

Gary ROLFE (Green)

Simon WILLIS (Labour)

St Helens

Andy BATSFORD (Labour)

Lucy BRENNAN (Green)

Bob LLOYD (Lib Dem)

Laurie LOE (Conservative)

Silverhill

Dave CAREY-STUART (Green)

Sophie DE-ROE (Conservative)

Lee GRANT (Lib Dem)

Nigel SINDEN (Labour)

Tressell

Liam CROWTER (Labour)

Glenn HAFFENDEN (Green)

Judith SILLEM (Conservative)

West St Leonards

Matthew BEAVER (Conservative)

Sherry CLARK (Green)

Christopher MUNN (Labour)

Stewart RAYMENT (Lib Dem)

Wishing Tree

John CANNAN (Labour)

Stephanie FAWBERT (Green)