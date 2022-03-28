Horam ‘taking too much development’ as 38 homes are refused

Developers wanted to build south of Horebeech Lane opposite Bovis Homes’ Rosemead Place development, which is already under construction.

Previous plans for 51 homes on the same site were dismissed at appeal in August 2020 and objectors argued the reasons given by the planning inspector at the time still stood despite the amendments.

One neighbour felt the new application was a ‘developer tactic of if you keep coming back you will get it through’.

Application site

But Mark Best, a director at Parker Dann, felt the new application was a ‘very different proposition’ to the previous scheme, and as well as a reduction in the number of homes there was a significant landscape buffer surrounding the site while a substantial amount of hardstanding had been removed.

He added: “It’s not the case of housing at all costs and shunting any issues that get in the way to the side.”

But members of the council’s planning committee south refused the scheme on Thursday (March 24).

Bob Bowdler (Con, Horam and Punnetts Town) felt the village was being asked to take too much development.

He described how Horebeech Lane was in an ‘appalling condition’ and was disappointed by East Sussex Highways not raising this.

He added: “Because we have built on one side of the road I do not believe it gives us the right to build on the other side of the road.”

Fellow ward member Susan Stedman said she ‘despaired’ but questioned if there were valid planning reasons to refuse the scheme that would stand up at appeal.

She described how Horebeech Lane had become ‘more and more dangerous’ and raised issues such as sewage capacity, oversubscribed schools and lack of available space at the doctors’ surgery.

Philip Lunn (Con, Crowborough South East) described Southern Water’s consultation response as a ‘warning sign’ to the developer about wanting to build on the site. He said: “That’s the only way I can interpret this.”

Neil Cleaver (LDem, Hailsham North West) also raised issues with sewage capacity and highlighted delays to the local plan as the reason why they were in such a ‘predicament’.

But he said: “Until [Secretary of State] Michael Gove comes back to us then we should refuse this application.”

