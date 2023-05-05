Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

Counting of results for Horsham District Council’s election is taking place today (Friday May 5) and we’ll have live updates throughout the day – so do refresh this page for updates.

By Joshua Powling
Published 5th May 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:13 BST

LATEST: The Conservatives have been in the ascendancy throughout the 21st century at HDC, reaching their zenith in 2015 when they held all but five seats. But the Lib Dems and Greens made gains in 2019 and they could very well be in danger of losing their majority today, and even control of the council.

11.11am: The Conservatives are facing threats on two fronts, from the Lib Dems in and around Horsham as well as the Greens in the South Downs villages.

Firstly the Lib Dems have a solid base in Horsham town, but to win they need to make inroads in the two Holbrook seats and the villages near Horsham, namely: Southwater, Billingshurst, Itchingfield, Slinfold and Warnham, Rudgwick and Colgate and Rusper.

Election count at The Bridge Leisure Centre (photo courtesy of HDC)Election count at The Bridge Leisure Centre (photo courtesy of HDC)
Election count at The Bridge Leisure Centre (photo courtesy of HDC)

For the Greens they have a seat each in Steyning and Ashurst: Bramber, Upper Beeding and Woodmancote; and Storrington and Washington. Are they poised to hold what they have and gain several more?

10.51am: Horsham District Council has tweeted that verification is ‘well underway for the District and Parish Elections’.

10.15am: Nationally the Conservatives have suffered early losses in the areas where counting has already been completed. More than 8,000 seats are up for gabs this week.

9.13am: Counting is taking place today at The Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath.

