The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between May 9 and 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Ashurst PC

DC/25/0672: Ashurst Church of England School, School Lane, Ashurst. Installation of 2no. air source heat pumps to the rear of the school and associated works, including provision of new metal mesh fence with access gate between heat pumps and the existing external cabin. (Full Application).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0638: Land To The South of Two Mile Ash Road, Horsham. Change of use of agricultural field to playing fields for football, including new access, car parking area with permeable surface and provision of compostable toilets.

DC/25/0673: Ashurst Church of England School, School Lane, Ashurst. Installation of 2no. air source heat pumps to the rear of the school and associated works, including provision of new metal mesh fence with access gate between heat pumps and the existing external cabin. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0823: Jessups Farm, Honeybridge Lane, Ashurst. Prior Notification for the change of use of an agricultural building to 3No. residential dwellings with associated operational development.

Broadbridge Heath PC

DC/25/0685: 2 Smith Road, Broadbridge Heath. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with the installation of 2no. pitched roof dormers and 2no. rooflights.

Billingshurst PC

DC/25/0689: 8 Lakers Meadow, Billingshurst. Conversion of loft into habitable living space, the installation of a rear dormer and 1no. front rooflight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0700: Limeburners Caravan Site, Lordings Road, Newbridge. Removal of Condition 3 of previously approved application BL/74/97 (Use of land as a caravan and campsite for use all year) to allow all year use of each pitch for residential purposes.

CA/25/0047: Land Adjacent To Little East Street, Billingshurst. Surgery to 3x Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/0801: The Hay Barns, Haybarn Rough, Blackgate Lane, Pulborough. Prior Approval for a hay barn for the storage of hay and straw.

Cowfold PC

DC/25/0687: 1 Huntscroft Gardens, Bolney Road, Cowfold. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension with new door. Existing rear door replaced with window.

Denne NC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0686: Collyers School, 82 Hurst Road, Horsham. Variation of condition 2 of previously approved application reference DC/24/0664 (Installation of one temporary office building and two temporary double classrooms) to change the existing condition that limits the period of time for which the buildings can retain on site.

Forest NC

DC/25/0550: Scrase House, Copperfield Manor, Manor Lane, Coolhurst. Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0724: 2 Potters Croft, Horsham. Erection of a two storey side extension, landscaping alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Henfield PC

DC/25/0788: Brookside Barns, Dagbrook Lane, Henfield. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0810: Jack Dunkleys Birchfield Nursery, Kidders Lane, Henfield. Prior Notification for the Change of Use of an Agricultural Building to flexible commercial use.

Itchingfield PC

DC/25/0809: Land at The Granary, Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield. Notification of intention to issue exemption certificate for caravans and camping.

DC/25/0816: Mill Farm Mill Lane Itchingfield. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

Lower Beeding PC

DC/25/0728: High Beech, Mill Lane, Lower Beeding. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/0568 (Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a new residential dwelling and the erection of an office/leisure room) for re-siting the office/leisure room.

Nuthurst PC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0726: Brook House, Nuthurst Road, Maplehurst. General repair works to house. External and internal alterations including paint removal, the replacement of windows. Removal and replacement of modern internal doors (Householder Application).

DC/25/0727: Brook House, Nuthurst Road, Maplehurst. General repair works to house. External and internal alterations including paint removal, the replacement of windows. Removal and replacement of modern internal doors (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0818: The Haven House, Sedgwick Lane, Horsham. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

North Horsham PC

DC/25/0690: 75 Crawley Road, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/23/0344 (Change of use from Class E (a) on ground floor and residential flat above, to 1no residential dwelling including alterations to roof) for revised doors and windows to the front elevation, replacement of the Juliet Balcony to the rear with a window, revised design of the windows to the rear elevation, removal of external staircase to the rear and a revised internal layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0701: 9 Fallow Deer Close, Horsham. Erection of a part single and part two storey rear extension, and a first floor side extension over existing garage.

DC/25/0708: 75 Crawley Road, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/23/0344 (Change of use from Class E (a) on ground floor and residential flat above, to 1no residential dwelling including alterations to roof) to amend and improve the design and layout of the approved scheme.

DC/25/0714: 75A Crawley Road, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/23/0345 (Change of use of ground floor from commercial (Use Class E(e)) to residential (Use Class C3) and erection of single storey ground floor rear extension and first floor extension to form 1no 2-bedroom dwelling) to amend and improve the design and layout of the scheme.

DC/25/0718: 8 Foxleigh Chase, Horsham. Erection of a front porch and conversion of loft into habitable living space with addition of a rear dormer and 1no. front rooflight.

DC/25/0792: 87 Wallis Way, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Pulborough PC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0684: 1 Masons Way, Codmore Hill. Erection of a single storey rear extension, and two storey side extension to form family annex.

DC/25/0804: Coombelands Equestrian, Stane Street, Codmore Hill. Install 2 new 10m light wooden poles.

DC/25/0709: Coppice Hanger, Church Hill, Pulborough. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/21/1931 (Erection of 4No.detached dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping) for amendments to facade details.

DC/25/0712: Ransoms, Station Road, Pulborough. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/22/1059 (Demolition of existing mixed use building and erection of a three storey building to provide 8no flats with associated access, parking, bin store and cycle store) for amendments to facade details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0808: New Place Farm, Drovers Lane, Pulborough. Install a high speed broadband cabinet that is less than 2.5 cubic meters.

DC/25/0783: Pulborough Stud, Blackgate Lane, Pulborough. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 7no. dwellinghouses including partial demolition.

DC/25/0811: New Place Level Crossing, Land Off Riverside, Pulborough. Prior Approval for the installation of a stepped footbridge.

Slinfold PC

DC/25/0706: 11 Lowfield Road, Slinfold. Demolition of existing rear extension and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Southwater PC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0194: Christs Hospital School, The Avenue, Christs Hospital. Demolition of an existing two storey welfare block and construction of a new two storey welfare block on the same building footprint.

DC/25/0638: Land To The South of Two Mile Ash Road, Horsham. Change of use of agricultural field to playing fields for football, including new access, car parking area with permeable surface and provision of compostable toilets.

DC/25/0716: 9 The Dene, Southwater. Alteration of existing conservatory and change of roof style.

Storrington and Sullington PC

DC/25/0688: Fordyce, Nightingale Lane, Storrington. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/23/1221 (Demolition of existing timber framed part of house and erection of replacement two-storey extension, including installation of 4no PV solar panels to the roof) to alter the cement board cladding from light grey to brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0789: Land North of Freeland House, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

Thakeham PC

DC/25/0774: Kestrel Farm, Harbolets Road, West Chiltington. Prior Notification for the conversion of an agricultural building to a single dwellinghouse.

Trafalgar NC

DC/25/0715: 66 Merryfield Drive, Horsham. Removal of existing side porch and replace with new brick and pitched roof open porch. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

West Chiltington PC

CA/25/0049: Redcliffs, Sunset Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Apple (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Warnham PC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0807: Sands Farm, Northlands Road, Warnham. Prior Approval for weekend camping between 30.5.2025 - 07.09.2025 for a total of less than 60 non-consecutive days.

CA/25/0051: 4 Tilletts Lane, Warnham. Surgery to 1x Sycamore (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).