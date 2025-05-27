The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between May 16 and 22.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website

Ashington

DC/25/0749: The Old Barn, London Road, Ashington. Demolition of existing buildings and provision of 2no. new modular buildings to provide customer handover area.

DC/25/0739: Land North of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane, Kings Barn Lane, Steyning. Non Material Amendment to application DC/21/2233 (Outline for up to 265 dwellings, demolition of No. 37 Kings Barn Lane, and provision of vehicular access from the A283 Steyning by-pass), to allow delivery of approved access roundabout off the Steyning Bypass (A283) as first phase of the development in line with Condition 10 of the Outline Planning Permission.

Billingshurst

DC/25/0744: 27 Cranham Avenue, Billingshurst. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0754: The Paddocks, Stane Street, Five Oaks. Erection of a single and double storey side extension, front porch reconfiguration, rooffenestration, loft conversion with two small rear dormers. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0757: 8 Centurion Close, Billingshurst. Conversion of loft with 2No. pitched roof dormers on the rear roof slope and 1No. pitched roof dormer on the front roof slope.

Cowfold

DC/25/0741: Aglands Farm, Picts Lane, Cowfold. Variation of Condition 1 and Removal of Condition 4 of previously approved applicationDC/24/1608 (Change of use of part of an agricultural building to Use Class B8 (storage) and erection of a toilet block (retrospective)) to amend the Water Neutrality Strategy.

Colgate

DC/25/0738: Woodcutters, Forest Road, Colgate. Demolition of the existing conservatory. Erection of single storey and part two storey extensions. Erection of a detached three bay garage building with ancillary accommodation over.Remodelling and enhancement of the existing hard and soft landscaping.

Denne

DC/25/0730: 59 Arundale Walk, Horsham. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with the installation of 3no. rooflights.

DC/25/0731: 44 Arunside, Horsham. Installation of a ramp and platform to the shared entrance of the building.

DC/25/0733: Spartan House, North Street, Horsham. Installation of 5No. metal grilles in the external wall of the building, installation of an air ventilation system to the ground and second floor. Replacement of the east facade timber boarding cladding with a new vented cement board system. Installation of wheelchair platform lift at the front entrance, replacement stairs to be relocated and installed. First Floor Terrace on North Elevation will have horizontal stainless-steel wires at 100mm centres added into the vertical balustrade posts to bring the installation into line with current building regulations.

DC/25/0771: 1 South Street, Horsham. Refurbishment and alteration works to internal spaces and to external shopfront. (Listed Building Consent).

Forest

DC/25/0824: 17 Chesworth Gardens, Horsham. Fell 1x Silver Birch.

DC/25/0855: Camelias, Doomsday Garden, Horsham. Surgery to 3x Sycamore.

Henfield

DC/25/0846: Greensleeves, Lower Station Road, Henfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Itchingfield

DC/25/0822: Clayfield Farm, Valewood Lane, Barns Green. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 2no. dwellinghouses.

Nuthurst

DC/25/0197: Fiddlers Rest Care Home, Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst. Change of use from Class C2 to Class C3(b) (Residential Institutions/Dwellinghouses).

DC/25/0740: Nuthurst Cricket Club Pavilion, Golding Lane, Mannings Heath. Proposed new base for an astroturf surface with a retractable cricket net.

North Horsham

DC/25/0409: 42 The Comptons, Comptons Lane, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

S106/25/0011: Mowbray Land North of Horsham, Old Holbrook, Horsham. Discharge of Schedule 4, Part 17, paragraphs 1.3 and 1-1.3.3 (Residential Management Company) to application DC/16/1677.

DC/25/0819: 15 Allcard Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Cedar.

DC/25/0852: Highbury, 4 Lambs Farm Road, Horsham. Surgery to 2x Lime and 1x Holly.

Pulborough

DC/25/0671: St Marys Church of England School, Link Lane, Pulborough. Installation of 3no. air source heat pumps to the rear of the school and associated works, including installation of new metal mesh compound enclosures.

Rusper

DC/25/0732: Oakdene, Whitehall Drive, Ifield. Erection of an outbuilding.

DC/25/0742: Totteridge, Rusper Road, Ifield. Erection of a part single storey, part two storey rear extension.

DC/25/0841: Peters Farm Cottage, Orltons Lane, Rusper. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

Slinfold

DC/25/0729: Waterside, Five Oaks Road, Slinfold. Installation of hardstanding. (Retrospective).

Southwater

DC/25/0734: Southwater Business Park, Sony Dadc Uk Limited, Worthing Road, Southwater. Installation of 1x illuminated freestanding totem estate sign with locations for occupiers names.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/0674: 24-26 West Street, Storrington. Installation of kitchen extract flue on the rear elevation at ground floor level.

DC/25/0722: Rising Sun Cottage, Chapel Lane, Cootham. Demolition of existing garage and store, and erection of an outbuilding. (Householder Application).

DC/25/0723: Rising Sun Cottage, Chapel Lane, Cootham. Demolition of existing garage and store, and erection of an outbuilding. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0853: Land South of Oak Close, Storrington. Surgery to 2x Hazel.

DC/25/0854: Land South of Oak Close, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Ash and 1x Hazel.

Steyning

Thakeham

DC/25/0746: 1 Rother Close, Storrington. Erection of a single storey porch extension, conversion of garage into habitable living space with mono-pitched roof over, installation of side window, re-cladding of gable ends and enclosure of open side garden with 1.8m timber fence on gravel boards.

Trafalgar

DC/25/0750: 42 Churchill Avenue, Horsham. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two storey garage side extension with mezzanine floor and a single storey rear extension.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/0759: Bankside House, Henfield Road, Small Dole. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/23/2078 (Erection of single storey extension, bin and bicycle storage, rendering of external elevations, reconfiguration of existing carpark and associated landscaping) Existing plant room door to be brick infilled, height of eastern stairway window adjusted to match adjacent windows. Replacement of existing high level barge board and installation of an additional downpipe and hoppers on northern elevation. Installation of bat boxes added to west elevation. Use of painted masonry finish on western elevation, and on northern elevation of plant room in place of the previously proposed render finish. Originally proposed external render finish to be of multicoat render system, with masonry paint below damp-proof course level.

West Chiltington

CA/25/0052: Chilt Cottage, Heather Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 1x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/0843: The Elms, Bines Road, Partridge Green. Surgery to 3x Oak.

Woodmancote

DC/25/0825: Woodhouse Farm, Wheatsheaf Road, Woodmancote. Prior Notification for conversion of existing agricultural building to 6No. dwellinghouses.

Warnham

DC/25/0751: 11 Station Road, Warnham. Erection of a single storey outbuilding.

Washington

DC/25/0624: 1 John Ireland Way, Washington. Erection of a garden outbuilding.

Wiston

DC/25/0830: Coombewick Farm, London Road, Ashington. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.