The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between May 23 and 29.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Ashington

DC/25/0765: Mill Lodge, Mill Lane, Ashington. Erection of 1no. single storey detached self-build / custom-build dwelling.

DC/25/0760: Lyncorte, Bentons Lane, Dial Post. Construction of a two-storey detached three bedroom dwelling together with the introduction of vehicular access.

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/0762: 54 Corsletts Avenue, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a two-storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

Billingshurst

DC/25/0785: 79 Forge Way, Billingshurst. Conversion of garage to habitable space, erection of a front porch and alterations to front elevation material finishes.

Denne

DC/25/0748: Collyers School, 82 Hurst Road, Horsham. Installation of one temporary office building and addition of first floor over the existing two temporary double classrooms.

DC/25/0770: The Courtyard, 3 Parkview, London Road, Horsham. Replacement of the existing brown timber windows with brown uPVC windows in the same colour and style into existing openings.

CA/25/0053: 3 Norfolk Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Holly, 1x Apple, 1x Beech Hedge, and 1x Laurel Hedge (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Itchingfield

DC/25/0522: Richmond Farm Stables, Rye Farm Lane, Barns Green. Change of use of a former equestrian storeroom to provide additional kennel space, associated with the existing mixed residential and dog keeping use of the site (Retrospective).

Nuthurst

DC/25/0786: Old Park, Park Lane, Maplehurst. Erection of rear orangery (Householder).

DC/25/0787: Old Park, Park Lane, Maplehurst. Erection of rear orangery (Listed Building Consent).

North Horsham

DC/25/0773: Kingsmead Nursing Home, Crawley Road, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1010 (Demolition of the existing buildings and erection of an 80-bedroom specialist dementia care home (Use Class C2) together with a retained access from Crawley Road and associated car and cycle parking and landscaping) Minor changes to the approved care home design.

Pulborough

DC/25/0755: The Granary, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Erection of a single storey outbuilding.

DC/25/0790: 54 Oddstones, Codmore Hill, Pulborough. Conversion of garage to habitable space with dormer windows to front and rear elevations and ground floor access. Erection of a two-storey rear extension.

DC/25/0875: 12 Chestnut Walk, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Acacia, 1x Yew, 1x Sweet Chestnut and Fell 5x Conifer.

DC/25/0876: Land To The North of Oddstones, Codmore Hill, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Lime.

Slinfold

DC/25/0322: 7 Greenfield Road, Slinfold. Erection of rear access gate and construction of hard standing (Retrospective).

DC/25/0767: Warrens View, Nowhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath. Application to confirm existing use of annex building as independent residential dwelling on a date four years previous (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Shermanbury

DC/25/0479: 3 Barrack Cottages, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. Change of use to pet cremation purposes, with incinerator, storage caravan and roof hardstanding and associated alterations.

DC/25/0791: Morley Manor, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. Application to confirm the completion of works for a number of structures erected within the immediate vicinity of Morley Manor, the introduction of doors to an open archway within the stable and garaging area to the north, and a turning head to an access track (Lawful Development Certificate Existing).

Southwater

DC/25/0769: Roundstone Park, Worthing Road, Southwater. Installation of 1 x 3 Year Warranty Railing Banner (A), 1 x Awards Railing Banner (B), 2 xMonolith back to back signs (E), 3 x Churchill Living Flag Poles (F1), 2 x HBF Flag Poles (F2) and relocation of the 1 x Welcome Board Signs on Posts (G) (as approved under DC/24/1897).

DC/25/0800: 7 Cedar Drive, Southwater. Erection of a single storey side extension and conversion of existing garage.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/0779: West Wantley Farm, Fryern Road, Storrington. Demolition of an existing dwelling and the erection of a replacement dwelling with associated landscaping.

DC/25/0794: Oldfield Stables, Fryern Road, Storrington. Use of land for the stationing of a further 4 static caravans for residential purposes. New access on to highway. Associated landscape works. (part retrospective).

West Grinstead

DC/25/0721: King George V Recreation Ground, Shermanbury Road, Partridge Green. Creation of a new multi-use games area.

Warnham

DC/25/0592: Northlands Business Park, Bognor Road, Warnham. Demolition of former piggery building and 2no. garage structures. Construction of building comprising seven commercial business units.

Washington

DC/25/0776: Hilltop, Bracken Lane ,Storrington. Erection of a carport.

DC/25/0802: Imp Cottage, Sanctuary Lane, Storrington.Replacement garage and creation of an extended driveway.

DC/25/0806: Minchenden, Sanctuary Lane, Storrington. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/16/2450 (Proposed front, side andrear extensions with side dormer. Proposed side hip to gable extension with new rear dormer) To vary the design of the rear extension.