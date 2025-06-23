The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between June 13 and 20.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Ashington

DC/25/0923: Woodpecker Cottage & Kingfisher Cottage, Malthouse Lane, Ashington. Erection of a two storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0894: Land To The South of Broadbridge Way, Broadbridge Heath. Full Planning Application for the erection of 89no. residential dwellings comprising dwellings(54no.) and apartments (35no.), 36% affordable homes, creation of new vehicular access on to Sargent Way, provision of public open space, landscaping and drainage solutions.

CA/25/0057: Tinkers Croft, 13 Meiros Way, Ashington. Surgery to 1x Silver Birch.

Billingshurst

DC/25/0889: The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst. Erection of a timber pergola with polycarbonate roof in front garden to provide covered outdoor seating area, with York stone paving to match existing hardstanding. (Full Application).

DC/25/0890: The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst. Erection of a timber pergola with polycarbonate roof in front garden to provide covered outdoor seating area, with York stone paving to match existing hardstanding. (Listed Building Consent).

Bramber

DC/25/0915: Wayside, Maudlin Lane, Bramber. Erection of a single storey rear and part first floor rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CA/25/0058: The Old Priory, The Street, Bramber. Surgery to 2x Yew (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/0778: 16 Cheesmer Way, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a single storey rear extension with pitched roof and skylights. Partial garage conversion into habitable living space.

DC/25/0894: Land To The South of Broadbridge Way, Broadbridge Heath. Full Planning Application for the erection of 89no. residential dwellings comprising dwellings(54no.) and apartments (35no.), 36% affordable homes, creation of new vehicular access on to Sargent Way, provision of public open space, landscaping and drainage solutions.

Colgate

DC/25/1005: Acorn House, 11 Beedingwood Drive, Colgate. Fell 1x Rowan and Surgery to 1x Silver Birch.

Cowfold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0999: Land at Brook Hill, Cowfold. Removal of Condition 6, 7, 19, 20, 40 and 41 of previously approved application DC/22/1815(Erection of 35 dwellings with associated engineering operations and works) Relating to water neutrality and the approved borehole.

Denne

DC/25/0874: The Olive Branch, 12 Bishopric, Horsham. Retention of free standing timber canopy structure.

DC/25/0905: 24 Carfax, Horsham. Change of Use from Finance and Professional Services (Use Class E) to 2no. Apartments (Use Class C3) at the first, second and third floors with Class E use at ground floor level.

DC/25/0997: 18 Causeway, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/22/1404 (Conversion and alterations to existing conservatory to form a garden room, incorporating replacement of roof, window and door changes and addition of rooflights (Listed Building Consent)) for the removal of rooflights and reconfiguration of windows and door.

Forest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0899: 211 St Leonards Road, Horsham. Demolition of existing side garage and utility room, and erection of a two storey side extension and single storey front infill extension.

DC/25/0904: 96 Clarence Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension to replace existing lean-to extension.

DC/25/0917: 22 Bens Acre, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/0368 (Erection of single storey side and rear extension with internal alterations) for amendments to design.

DC/25/1011: 39 Kennedy Road, Horsham. Fell 1x Oak.

Henfield

DC/25/0519: The Slips, West End Lane, Henfield. Use of land for the stationing of 5 static caravans for residential purposes and associated day rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0813: Truffles, High Street, Henfield. Conversion of the rear cafe (Class E) to form 1no. residential dwelling (Class C3).

DC/25/0907: Downsview, New Hall Lane, Small Dole. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey side infill extension.

North Horsham

DC/25/0856: 38 Wagtail Close, Horsham. Erection of a two storey front extension and a front dormer.

DC/25/0873: 115 Pondtail Road, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding. Erection of a single storey rear extension with other alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0898: 77 Tern Avenue, Horsham. Erection of a garden room in the rear garden.

DC/25/0971: 12 Honeywood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Nuthurst

DC/25/0929: Grouselands, Gaggle Wood, Mannings Heath. Conversion of loft with raised ridge, installation of 3 No. pitched roof dormers on the front roof slope and a flat roof dormer to the rear.

Rudgwick

DC/25/0796: Gibbons Mill Farm, The Haven, Billingshurst. Construction of an agricultural building for the purpose of storing manure with a concrete floor.

DC/25/0916: Highcroft, Highcroft Drive, Rudgwick. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension, erection of a first floor extension over the eastern annexe, demolition of existing utility and erection of new utility, and installation of first floor balcony to south facing elevation.

Slinfold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0892: Lower Lodge Cottage, The Haven, Billingshurst. Erection of a three-bay detached garage/carport. Erection of a link extension to the main house from existing garage. Installation of 2 No. north facing dormers with associated internal alterations.

DC/25/0955: Chewton, The Street, Slinfold. Removal of Condition 3 of previously approved application DC/23/1698 (Demolition of single storey rear extension and erection of a single and two storey rear extension (Listed Building application)) Relating to the rooflights.

DC/25/0974: Whitebreads Farm, Stane Street, Slinfold. Removal of Condition 4 of previously approved application DC/22/1841 (Extension to hardstanding area and change of use of land for storage of scaffolding (Retrospective)) Relating to scaffolding - any racks stored or stacked in this area shall not exceed a total height of 5.5m.

Southwater

DC/25/0921: 7 Ash Road, Southwater. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Steyning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/0930: Downsview, 34 Shooting Field, Steyning. Conversion of loft into habitable living space.

Trafalgar

DC/25/0582: Collingwood Batchellor Bishopric Horsham. Replacement sign to front elevation with halo illumination.

DC/25/0970: 53 Collingwood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/0993: Mackley Industrial Estate, Henfield Road, Small Dole. Removal of Condition 2, 5, 11, 12 and 17 of previously approved application DC/24/1858(Demolition of existing building and construction of replacement 1.5 storey community pavilion building with associated parking and access) Relating to water neutrality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1008: Chanctonbury, Wood Lane, Small Dole. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/19/0810 (Demolition of existing porch, rear and side extensions. Erection of side/rear extensions and roof extensions including hip to gable extension and installation of dormer windows to northern and southern roof slopes.) Proposed replacement window on the rear-facing side and amendment to the rear window. Omission of the previously approved roof glazing to the single storey rear extension.

West Chiltington

DC/25/0911: Holland Cottage, Church Street, West Chiltington. Replacement garden stair.

West Grinstead

DC/25/0988: 4 Swallows Lane, Dial Post. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Warnham

DC/25/0902: Durfold, Dorking Road, Warnham. Erection of a front porch, entrance gates, resurfaced driveway, new parking areas and retaining walls, additional downpipes and drainage. (Householder Application).

DC/25/0903: Durfold, Dorking Road, Warnham. Erection of a front porch, entrance gates, resurfaced driveway, new parking areas and retaining walls, additional downpipes and drainage. (Listed Building Consent).

Washington

DC/25/0895: Cadrona, Hampers Lane, Storrington. Construction of detached dwelling and detached carport/garage building with vehicle access from Hampers Lane.