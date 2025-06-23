Horsham planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Ashington
DC/25/0923: Woodpecker Cottage & Kingfisher Cottage, Malthouse Lane, Ashington. Erection of a two storey rear extension.
CA/25/0057: Tinkers Croft, 13 Meiros Way, Ashington. Surgery to 1x Silver Birch.
Billingshurst
DC/25/0889: The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst. Erection of a timber pergola with polycarbonate roof in front garden to provide covered outdoor seating area, with York stone paving to match existing hardstanding. (Full Application).
DC/25/0890: The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst. Erection of a timber pergola with polycarbonate roof in front garden to provide covered outdoor seating area, with York stone paving to match existing hardstanding. (Listed Building Consent).
Bramber
DC/25/0915: Wayside, Maudlin Lane, Bramber. Erection of a single storey rear and part first floor rear extension.
CA/25/0058: The Old Priory, The Street, Bramber. Surgery to 2x Yew (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).
Broadbridge Heath
DC/25/0778: 16 Cheesmer Way, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a single storey rear extension with pitched roof and skylights. Partial garage conversion into habitable living space.
DC/25/0894: Land To The South of Broadbridge Way, Broadbridge Heath. Full Planning Application for the erection of 89no. residential dwellings comprising dwellings(54no.) and apartments (35no.), 36% affordable homes, creation of new vehicular access on to Sargent Way, provision of public open space, landscaping and drainage solutions.
Colgate
DC/25/1005: Acorn House, 11 Beedingwood Drive, Colgate. Fell 1x Rowan and Surgery to 1x Silver Birch.
Cowfold
DC/25/0999: Land at Brook Hill, Cowfold. Removal of Condition 6, 7, 19, 20, 40 and 41 of previously approved application DC/22/1815(Erection of 35 dwellings with associated engineering operations and works) Relating to water neutrality and the approved borehole.
Denne
DC/25/0874: The Olive Branch, 12 Bishopric, Horsham. Retention of free standing timber canopy structure.
DC/25/0905: 24 Carfax, Horsham. Change of Use from Finance and Professional Services (Use Class E) to 2no. Apartments (Use Class C3) at the first, second and third floors with Class E use at ground floor level.
DC/25/0997: 18 Causeway, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/22/1404 (Conversion and alterations to existing conservatory to form a garden room, incorporating replacement of roof, window and door changes and addition of rooflights (Listed Building Consent)) for the removal of rooflights and reconfiguration of windows and door.
Forest
DC/25/0899: 211 St Leonards Road, Horsham. Demolition of existing side garage and utility room, and erection of a two storey side extension and single storey front infill extension.
DC/25/0904: 96 Clarence Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension to replace existing lean-to extension.
DC/25/0917: 22 Bens Acre, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/0368 (Erection of single storey side and rear extension with internal alterations) for amendments to design.
DC/25/1011: 39 Kennedy Road, Horsham. Fell 1x Oak.
Henfield
DC/25/0519: The Slips, West End Lane, Henfield. Use of land for the stationing of 5 static caravans for residential purposes and associated day rooms.
DC/25/0813: Truffles, High Street, Henfield. Conversion of the rear cafe (Class E) to form 1no. residential dwelling (Class C3).
DC/25/0907: Downsview, New Hall Lane, Small Dole. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey side infill extension.
North Horsham
DC/25/0856: 38 Wagtail Close, Horsham. Erection of a two storey front extension and a front dormer.
DC/25/0873: 115 Pondtail Road, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding. Erection of a single storey rear extension with other alterations.
DC/25/0898: 77 Tern Avenue, Horsham. Erection of a garden room in the rear garden.
DC/25/0971: 12 Honeywood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.
Nuthurst
DC/25/0929: Grouselands, Gaggle Wood, Mannings Heath. Conversion of loft with raised ridge, installation of 3 No. pitched roof dormers on the front roof slope and a flat roof dormer to the rear.
Rudgwick
DC/25/0796: Gibbons Mill Farm, The Haven, Billingshurst. Construction of an agricultural building for the purpose of storing manure with a concrete floor.
DC/25/0916: Highcroft, Highcroft Drive, Rudgwick. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension, erection of a first floor extension over the eastern annexe, demolition of existing utility and erection of new utility, and installation of first floor balcony to south facing elevation.
Slinfold
DC/25/0892: Lower Lodge Cottage, The Haven, Billingshurst. Erection of a three-bay detached garage/carport. Erection of a link extension to the main house from existing garage. Installation of 2 No. north facing dormers with associated internal alterations.
DC/25/0955: Chewton, The Street, Slinfold. Removal of Condition 3 of previously approved application DC/23/1698 (Demolition of single storey rear extension and erection of a single and two storey rear extension (Listed Building application)) Relating to the rooflights.
DC/25/0974: Whitebreads Farm, Stane Street, Slinfold. Removal of Condition 4 of previously approved application DC/22/1841 (Extension to hardstanding area and change of use of land for storage of scaffolding (Retrospective)) Relating to scaffolding - any racks stored or stacked in this area shall not exceed a total height of 5.5m.
Southwater
DC/25/0921: 7 Ash Road, Southwater. Erection of a single storey rear extension.
Steyning
DC/25/0930: Downsview, 34 Shooting Field, Steyning. Conversion of loft into habitable living space.
Trafalgar
DC/25/0582: Collingwood Batchellor Bishopric Horsham. Replacement sign to front elevation with halo illumination.
DC/25/0970: 53 Collingwood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.
Upper Beeding
DC/25/0993: Mackley Industrial Estate, Henfield Road, Small Dole. Removal of Condition 2, 5, 11, 12 and 17 of previously approved application DC/24/1858(Demolition of existing building and construction of replacement 1.5 storey community pavilion building with associated parking and access) Relating to water neutrality.
DC/25/1008: Chanctonbury, Wood Lane, Small Dole. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/19/0810 (Demolition of existing porch, rear and side extensions. Erection of side/rear extensions and roof extensions including hip to gable extension and installation of dormer windows to northern and southern roof slopes.) Proposed replacement window on the rear-facing side and amendment to the rear window. Omission of the previously approved roof glazing to the single storey rear extension.
West Chiltington
DC/25/0911: Holland Cottage, Church Street, West Chiltington. Replacement garden stair.
West Grinstead
DC/25/0988: 4 Swallows Lane, Dial Post. Surgery to 1x Oak.
Warnham
DC/25/0902: Durfold, Dorking Road, Warnham. Erection of a front porch, entrance gates, resurfaced driveway, new parking areas and retaining walls, additional downpipes and drainage. (Householder Application).
DC/25/0903: Durfold, Dorking Road, Warnham. Erection of a front porch, entrance gates, resurfaced driveway, new parking areas and retaining walls, additional downpipes and drainage. (Listed Building Consent).
Washington
DC/25/0895: Cadrona, Hampers Lane, Storrington. Construction of detached dwelling and detached carport/garage building with vehicle access from Hampers Lane.
