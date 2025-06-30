The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between June 20 and 27.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Ashington

DC/25/0764: 2 Posthorses, Ashington. Removal of existing pitched roof to single-storey rear projection and erection of replacement flat roof with lantern lights.

DC/25/1039: Swains Farm, Brighton Road, Henfield. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 8no. dwellinghouses.

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/0947: 4 The Green, Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a single storey side extension with gable roof with rooflights.

DC/25/0972: 14 Cheesmer Way, Broadbridge Heath. Addition of two window openings to side (west) elevation.

Billingshurst

DC/25/0925: Tisserand Farm, Stane Street, Billingshurst. Change of use to rear parcel of land and existing house. Erection of rear extension to existing commercial building and rear store extensions. (Retrospective).

DC/25/0939: 32 Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst. Erection of a single storey front and rear extensions.

Cowfold

DC/25/1030: Bracora, Henfield Road, Cowfold. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Denne

DC/25/0628: The Capitol, North Street, Horsham. Erection of 2 no Digital totem screens to front of theatre.

DC/25/0926: 26 North Street, Horsham. Internal alterations to layout to all floors, sandblasting of beams, and signage modifications (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0937: Netherledys, Blackbridge Lane, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side extension. (Householder Application).

DC/25/0938: Netherledys, Blackbridge Lane, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side extension. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1016: 7 Farriers Court, London Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Yew.

DC/25/1050: Telecommunications Mast 9056, Travelodge, 1 Worthing Road, Horsham. Removal of 6 No. antennas, Installation of 3 No. antennas. Other associated ancillary developments including: Internal upgrade of existing equipment cabinets, RRUs, ERS units, GPS Node.

DC/25/1054: The Old Town Hall, Market Square, Horsham. Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus.

CA/25/0064: 4 Fordingbridge Close, Horsham. Fell 1x Birch (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

CA/25/0063: 4 Hadmans Close, Horsham. Fell 1x Monterey cypress (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area) .

Forest

DC/25/0839: Viking House, Foundry Lane, Horsham. Installation of new boiler flue.

DC/25/0961: 142 Brighton Road, Horsham. Creation of dropped kerb.

DC/25/0966: 31 Highlands Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Henfield

DC/25/0964: Henfield Sports Centre, Northcroft, Henfield. Installation of DIY Dog washing facility and construction of associated protective structure.

DC/25/0965: Ashley, London Road, Henfield. Erection of a single storey rear extension and outbuilding.

Lower Beeding

DC/25/0958: Peppersgate Farmhouse, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Erection of a single storey rear extension (Householder).

DC/25/0959: Peppersgate Farmhouse, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Erection of a single storey rear extension (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0979: Highgate, Hammerpond Road, Plummers Plain. Variation of Condition 6 of previously approved application DC/17/2086 (Retention of existing kennels and re-homing centre with ancillary overnight accommodation. Extension to existing detached outbuilding in connection with this use) to allow use of the overnight accommodation as a primary residence in connection with the kennels and re-homing centre.

North Horsham

DC/25/0953: 15 Rowan Way, Horsham. Erection of a two-storey side extension.

DC/25/0998: Sheppards Shaw, 16 The Glade, Horsham. Surgery to 2x Oak.

Nuthurst

CA/25/0056: Glebe Acre, Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst. Surgery to 3x Maple (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

CA/25/0060: Old Post Office, Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst. Fell 2x Eucalyptus (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Pulborough

DC/25/0901: 3 Lower Street, Pulborough. Change of use from drinking establishment to Use Class E (Commercial, Business and Service).

CA/25/0062: Glebefields, Old Rectory Lane, Pulborough. Fell 1x Beech and Surgery to 1x Beech (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1037: Coppice Hanger, Church Hill, Pulborough. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/21/1931 (Erection of 4No. detached dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping) for repositioning of House 'C'.

DC/25/1043: Coppice Hanger, Church Hill, Pulborough. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/21/1931 (Erection of 4No. detached dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping) for amended drawings.

Rusper

DC/25/0968: Former Donnybrook Nursery School, Wimland Road, Rusper. Conversion of existing barn, to a single dwellinghouse (Retrospective).

Shermanbury

DC/25/0865: Shermanbury Place, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. General repair and conservation works to house (Listed Building Consent) .

DC/25/0945: Morley Manor, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. Erection of a fence to replace existing (Retrospective) (Householder Application).

DC/25/0946: Morley Manor, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. Erection of a fence to replace existing (Retrospective) (Listed Building Consent).

Southwater

DC/25/1007: 38A Quarry Way, Southwater. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/24/0289 (Demolition of outbuildings and construction of a new detached double storey dwelling (Class C3)) for re-siting of dwelling.

DC/25/1020: Southwater Business Park, Sony Dadc Uk Limited, Worthing Road, Southwater. Variation of condition 5 of previously approved application reference DC/23/1843 (Demolition of existing warehouse buildings. Erection of new single-storey buildings to provide employment units for a flexible range of employment uses (Use Classes E(g)(iii), B2 and/or B8) with ancillary offices, together with associated access road, hard and soft landscaping, cycle parking, car parking, EV charging, service yard, loading bays, site infrastructure and associated works) as the design of the rainwater harvesting system has been amended, and the reference to the Water Neutrality Statement needs to be varied.

DC/25/1032: 5 Netherton Close, Southwater. Prior Notification for the construction of an additional storey over the existing two storey house.

Steyning

DC/25/0906: 17 Saxon Road, Steyning. Conversion of existing outbuilding into habitable living space.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/0935: The Glebe Surgery, The Glebe, Storrington. Alterations to existing boundary wall.

DC/25/1055: Sullington Angell Sands, Storrington. The upgrade of the existing telecommunications base station comprising the removal of 3 no.antennas and replacement with 6 no. antennas, removal of 9 no. radio units and replacement with 18 no. radio units and ancillary works (upgraded radio equipment to be housed within the existing equipment cabin).

Thakeham

DC/25/0944: Merryhill, Storrington Road, Thakeham. Erection of barn for use by Merryhill Mushrooms business with alterations to existing driveway and vehicle access.

CA/25/0059: Badgers Lodge, The Street, Thakeham. Fell 1x Sycamore (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Trafalgar

DC/25/1052: Telecommunications Mast 375250, Robin Hood Lane, Warnham. Install electronic communications apparatus/development ancillary to radio equipment housing.

Warnham

DC/25/0996: Cricket Ground To The Rear of 3 and 7 Caryll Place, Warnham. Surgery to 2x Oak.

West Chiltington

DC/25/0588: Ardbrae Cottage, Haglands Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of balcony to rear elevation.

West Grinstead

DC/25/0956: Old Priors, Shermanbury Road, Partridge Green. Demolition of existing buildings and construction of 1no detached dwelling with detached car port. Associated landscape works.

Woodmancote

DC/25/0931: Little Bilsborough, Furners Lane, Woodmancote. Demolition of existing conservatory and shed and erection of a single storey rear extension. (Householder Application).

DC/25/0932: Little Bilsborough, Furners Lane, Woodmancote. Demolition of existing conservatory and shed and erection of a single storey rear extension. (Listed Building Consent).