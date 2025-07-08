The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between June 27 and July 4.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/0987: Little Slinfoldland, The Old Dairy, Stane Street, Five Oaks. Application to confirm the continuous use of The Old Dairy as a self-contained independent dwelling for a period in excess of four years (Lawful Development Certificate Existing).

DC/25/0524: Blackstone Gate Farm House, Henfield Road, Albourne. Conversion of existing stables into 3 holiday-lets.

BRAMBER

DC/25/0978: Tall Pines, Maudlyn Park, Bramber. Erection of a first floor front extension, side conservatory conversion and erection of a single storey rear extension.

COWFOLD

DC/25/0973: Ivorys, Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold. Installation of solar panels.

DENNE

DC/25/0995: Thornden, 26 Hurst Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0997: 18 Causeway, Horsham. Removal of rooflights and reconfiguration of windows and door (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1024: 11 Park Terrace West, Horsham. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

HENFIELD

DC/25/0984: Greenacres, New Barn Lane, Henfield. Demolition of 2no. existing storage buildings and erection of 3no. replacement single storage barns arranged in a courtyard. Construction of access track and balancing pond. Provision of 2no. parking spaces.

DC/25/0991: Durris, Martyn Close, Henfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension, conversion of one half of the existing double garage into habitable space, and extend existing garage to provide a new second parking space to maintain a double garage provision.

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/24/1216: 8 Highbirch Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Copper Beech.

DC/25/1041: 28 Winterbourne, Horsham. Variation of Condition 3 of previously approved application DC/24/1325 (Erection of an infill ground floor extension with a first floor extension over. Extension to existing garage to provide additional bedrooms) Material change on the external facade of the first floor extension from brick clad to timber softwood cladding.

DC/25/1049: 9 Woodland Way, Horsham. Surgery to 2x Oak.

NUTHURST

DC/25/0484: Lower Sedgwick Farm, Sedgwick Park, Horsham. Demolition of front porch and erection of single storey enclosed front porch.

DC/25/1056: 10 Woodlands Walk, Mannings Heath. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1086: Near Maplehurst Farm, Nuthurst Road, Maplehurst. Install 4 telegraph poles.

DC/25/1090: Westwood, Golding Lane, Mannings Heath. Surgery to 1x Oak.

PULBOROUGH

DC/25/0986: Land Opposite Codmore Field House, Plot 3, Hill Farm Lane, Codmore Hill. Erection of 1no. detached self-build / custom-build dwelling.

DC/25/1036: Old Rectory, Old Rectory Lane, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Sycamore.

DC/25/1087: Telecommunications Mast, Stane Street, North Heath. Installation of new permanent diesel generator on proposed concrete base, internal equipment cabin upgrade and ancillary development thereto.

RUDGWICK

DC/25/0425: 1 Barnsfold Cottages, Barnsfold Lane, Rudgwick. Application to confirm the continuous residential use in contravention of Condition 3 of application ref RW/64/62 for a period in excess of ten years (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

HRA/25/0015: Little Millfields, Horsham Road, Rowhook. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/25/0124.

RUSPER

DC/25/1085: East Street, Rusper. Installation of LV mains cable.

DC/25/1068: Hawkesbourne Park Farm, Rusper Road, Horsham. Prior Notification for the erection of an agricultural shed.

SHIPLEY

DC/25/0940: Knepp Castle, West Grinstead. General repair and conservation works and structural works, including removal of water tanks, replacement of roofs and extension of spiral staircase (Listed Building Consent).

HRA/25/0016: Lower Perryland Farm, Dial Post. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/24/1087.

SLINFOLD

DC/25/1058: Land To The Entrance of Fincham Mews, Hayes Lane, Slinfold. Surgery to 1x Horse Chestnut.

SOUTHWATER

DC/25/1071: Land Adjacent To 80 Timber Mill, Southwater. Surgery to 1x Oak.

STEYNING

DC/25/0828: Steyning Cricket Club, Charlton Street, Steyning. Demolition of existing cricket club house building. Construction of a part single, part two-storey cricket club house building and a single storey conservatory link building. Refurbishment of existing changing room building together with associated landscaping, cycle parking, bin store and alterations to part of the existing fence.

DC/25/1002: Wappingthorn Lodge, Horsham Road, Steyning. Demolition of existing buildings, and construction of a detached dwelling. (Alternative to application DC/23/0627 (approval of extensions, alterations and change of use of stables, garage and machinery store to form 1 x dwellinghouse)).

DC/25/1012: Gatewick House, Church Lane, Steyning. Sensitive refurbishment and reconfiguration of the main house and associated outbuildings,including selective demolition, upgrades to services, minor extensions, and reinstatement of historical features. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1014: Gatewick House, Church Lane, Steyning. Sensitive refurbishment and reconfiguration of the main house and associated outbuildings,including selective demolition, upgrades to services, minor extensions, and reinstatement of historical features. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1017: 29 Kings Stone Avenue, Steyning. Erection of side and rear extensions, including roof extensions with rear dormer and front, side and rear rooflights.

CA/25/0065: Steyning Post Office, 44 High Street, Steyning. Fell 1x Bay (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

HRA/25/0017: Land North of West Wantley Barn, Fryern Road, Storrington. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/25/0434.

THAKEHAM

DC/25/0981: Titchmarsh, Rock Road, Storrington. Loft conversion with hip to gable roof extension and 2 rear dormers. Replacement front porch extension.

TRAFALGAR

DC/25/1003: 109 Trafalgar Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side extension and a detached garden room to rear garden.

DC/25/1006: 35 Churchill Avenue, Horsham. Subdividing of existing plot into two separate plots. Erection of a two storey 4 bedroom dwelling.

UPPER BEEDING

DC/25/0985: 39 Saltings Way, Upper Beeding. Erection of single-storey side extension with conversion existing garage into habitable living space.

DC/25/0990: 52 School Road, Upper Beeding. Demolition of existing side garage and rear conservatory and erection of new single storey side and rear extensions.

CA/25/0067: Yew Berry House, High Street, Upper Beeding. Fell 1x Bay Laurel (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

WARNHAM

DC/25/0982: Land at Marches Road, Warnham. Change of use of land for the siting of 2 static caravans, 2 touring caravans for human habitation to be occupied Gypsy's and Travellers, with associated parking, relocation of existing access erection of day room (Retrospective).

WASHINGTON

DC/25/0924: Apple Barn, Rock Lane, Washington. Retention of two temporary structures, 1x yurt tent and 1x movable shepherds hut/caravan, for use as holiday accommodation and the erection of shower and toilet facilities (Retrospective).

DC/25/1009: Land To The South East of Spring Gardens, Washington. Retention of existing entrance and stable block together with reduced area of hardstanding (permeable). (Retrospective).

WEST CHILTINGTON

DC/25/1092: Minella House, 2 Oakvale, Common Hill, West Chiltington. Surgery to 2x Red Oak.

CA/25/0066: Little Trodger, Westward Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 7x Leylandi (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

WEST GRINSTEAD

DC/25/1040: 9 Swallows Lane, Dial Post. Demolition of conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

WOODMANCOTE

