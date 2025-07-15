The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between July 4 and 11.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Ashington

DC/25/1131: 30 The Sands. Proposed telegraph pole.

CA/25/0068: South Lodge Hotel, Brighton Road. Surgery to 1x Dawn Redwood, 1x Oak, and Fell 1x Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Billingshurst

DC/25/0766: 22 Owl Close. Installation of 3No. rooflights with light shafts down to ground floor (Retrospective).

DC/25/1136: 41 Wood Croft. Surgery to 1x Oak and 1x Poplar.

Cowfold

DC/25/0877: Delspride, Kent Street. Change of use of land from agricultural to allow for dog walking (Retrospective).

DC/25/1081: Lot 1, Delspride, Kent Street. Erection of 2No detached dwellings.

Denne

DC/25/0920: 84 Hurst Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Forest

DC/25/1144: 30 Forestfield, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/25/0378 (Erection of a twostorey rear extension with associated landscape alterations) for amendments to proposed glazing including additional roof lights on rear extension.

Henfield

CA/25/0069: The Twittens, Nep Town Road. Surgery to 1x Beech (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1106: 1 Downs View Terrace, Staples Barn Lane. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/23/1937 (Demolition ofgarage and outbuildings and construction of a one bedroom single storey dwellinghouse) to amend the approved plans to move parking space.

DC/25/1147: Brookside Farm, Dagbrook Lane. Prior Notification for Change of Use of an Agricultural Building to 3no dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).

HRA/25/0018: Brookside Barns, Dagbrook Lane. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/25/0788.

Lower Beeding

North Horsham

DC/25/0994: 15 Winterbourne, Horsham. Erection of a single storey wooden summerhouse in the rear garden.

DC/25/1114: 27 Standen Place, Horsham. Removal of Condition 5 of previously approved application DC/24/1214 (Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump at rear of property) relating to the heat pump canopy.

DC/25/1127: 37 Wood End, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1139: 7 Lambs Farm Close, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/23/2109 (Erection of a first floor extension over existing ground floor and a two storey rear and side extension) for the installation of neutral-colour (grey/black or white) concrete fibre cladding boards instead of tiles on first storey exterior walls.

Pulborough

DC/25/1028: 17 Spiro Close. The replacement of a ground floor window with a pair of doors.

Rusper

DC/25/1128: Burnt House Lane. Overhead Lines - Install a new medium pole with a two staywires.

Shipley

DC/25/0960: 2 Kinsbrook Brooks Green. Erection of a single storey front and rear extension. Window and door alterations. Installation of rear first floor cladding.

Southwater

DC/25/0313: Hop Oast Service Station, Worthing Road. Installation of a new EV Charging Hub, associated infrastructure and all other associated works.

DC/25/0600: 85 Timber Mill. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/23/2284 (Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/23/0555 (Variation of condition 1, 7, 8 and 9 of previously approved application reference DC/22/1997 (Erection of 2no semi-detached two storey dwellings) to allow for design changes.) for amendments to the approved design) Installation of two rear rooflights.

DC/25/1103: 2 Oak Close. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1104: 29 The Fieldings. Surgery to 1x Oak and 1x Maple.

DC/25/1117: Christs Hospital School, The Avenue. Variation of conditions 10, 11 and 12 of previously approved application reference DC/23/0026 (Erection of 4no. Padel Courts including canopy over courts, enclosing fencing, and floodlighting) relating to the expiry date and hours of use for the floodlights and courts.

DC/25/1151: Christs Hospital School, The Avenue. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/21/1524 (proposed two storey extension to the existing sports centre to provide two new swimming pools, spa facilities, two class studios, a fitness suite and cafe. Construction of a six-lane, all-weather running track with eight-lane sprint track and ancillary athletic facilities and floodlighting. Construction of a 3G artificial grass pitch with floodlighting. Relocation of spoil on land to the east. Creation of an unlit outdoor adventure area with 15 stations east of the new track. Associated car parking for 272 cars, and a new permanent access to Christ Hospital Road, closure of the existing Infirmary Drive access with conversion of disused section of drive to a sprint track. Erection of associated equipment store, fencing and lighting) (amended by DC/24/0063) for amended plans to be agreed for the approved athletic store.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1069: Sandygate, 5 Greenacre Close. Surgery to 1x Scots Pine.

DC/25/1129: 56 Windmill Copse, Storrington. Installation of telegraph poles.

DC/25/1130: Field End, Storrington. Proposed telegraph pole.

DC/25/1132: 38 Ravenscroft, Storrington. Proposed telegraph pole.

DC/25/1148: Dems House, Units 1 and 2, Old Mill Drive, Storrington. Prior Notification for Change of Use from Use Class E (Units 1 and 2) to a single dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

Trafalagar

DC/25/1061: 5 Blunts Way, Horsham. Surgery to 6x Conifer.

DC/25/1116: West Lodge, North Parade, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/22/0037 (Demolition of existing garage and erection of a detached 2 bay garage with gym/office space above and incorporating 2no rooflights) for an external staircase which was erected in lieu of the approved internal staircase.

Warnham

DC/25/1115: Joanlands Farm, Marches Road. Prior Notification for the erection of an agricultural machine and hay store.

CA/25/0070: 4 Farm Close. Fell 2x Sycamore, 1x Hazel, and Surgery to 1x Holm Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Washington

DC/25/1118: Silverburn, Melrose Place, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Scots Pine.