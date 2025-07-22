The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between July 11 and 18.

ASHINGTON

DC/25/1004: Westlands Farm, Billingshurst Road, Ashington. Lawful Development application for non-compliance with agricultural occupancy condition 3 of application AS/38/74 (Erection of one dwelling).

DC/25/1018: Mowbray Development Site, Land North of Horsham, Rusper Road, Horsham. Reserved Matters application pursuant to Condition 5 of Outline Planning Permission reference DC/16/1677 for the Village Centre in RM Area 3 comprising 44 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), 753 sqm (GIA) of flexible retail, leisure, commercial, cafe and restaurant floorspace (Use Classes A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1 and D1), plaza, car and cycle parking, landscaping, drainage, access and internal roads and associated infrastructure.

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/1063: Fossbrooks, 5 Parbrook, Billingshurst. Removal of shed and construction of timber garden room (Householder).

DC/25/1064: Fossbrooks, 5 Parbrook, Billingshurst. Removal of shed and Construction of timber garden room (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1161: Rowfold House, Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1774 (Erection of a single storey rear extension, replacing existing conservatory and store) Store width to be reduced by 455mm, East elevation [glazing, roof canopy and steps] to be moved 540mm East to line through with edge of existing building. Reduction of rooflight width and slight amendment to siting on roof.

BRAMBER

DC/25/1013: Little St Marys, The Street, Bramber. Repair, conservation, and structural work. Replacement of the roof structure and tiles, removal of the chimney stack, alterations to fenestration, reconfiguring the internal layout, replacement of the cement floor with a traditional limecrete floor.

DC/25/1046: Sunny Croft, The Street, Bramber. Proposed change of use from hotel (c1) to a single dwellinghouse (c3).

COLGATE

DC/25/1126: Aerial Mast, Sewage Works, Faygate Lane, Faygate. Proposed upgrade to the existing 15.0 Monopole Tower and ancillary works.

DC/25/1084: Home Farm, Owlbeech Granary, St Leonards Forest, Horsham. Application to confirm the garden curtilage and the existing outbuildings for a period in excess of ten years (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

DENNE

DC/25/1091: The Black Jug, 31 North Street, Horsham. Extension of external areas and associated works.

FOREST

DC/25/1060: 7 Dickins Way, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1137: Westlands TBC, Kings Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Horse Chestnut.

HENFIELD

DC/25/1053: 84 Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield. Erection of a single storey rear and side extension.

ITCHINGFIELD

DC/25/0934: Kingfisher Farm, West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst. Change of use of land to provide 10no gypsy pitches with dayroom, associated parking, access and services (part retrospective).

LOWER BEEDING

DC/25/1067: Church Farm House, Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding. Erection of a garage extension to stable building.

DC/25/1099: 1 Stablehouse Bungalows, Leechpond Hill, Lower Beeding. Erection of a single storey side extension with roof extension to form additional habitable space within the roof.

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/25/1031: Wimblehurst Lodge, Wimblehurst Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey front extension, a first floor side extension and raising height of the boundary wall.

DC/25/1034: 29 Holbrook School Lane, Horsham. Extension of existing driveway and dropped kerb.

DC/25/1093: 14 Dale Close, Horsham. Erection of a single storey front extension, associated alterations to the front fenestration, replacement of an existing conservatory to the rear and associated landscaping to the property.

DC/25/1109: 6 Shelleys Court, Manor Fields, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

NUTHURST

DC/25/0883: Ghyll House Farm, Limekiln Farm, Broadwater Lane, Copsale. Erection of a temporary workers dwelling for security, stud and equine rehabilitation. To include change of use to the land to the south of Limekiln Wood from agricultural to mixed use agricultural and equestrian, including the barn for the broodmares and retirement horses and alpacas.

DC/25/1072: Brook House, Nuthurst Road, Maplehurst. Removal of existing side extension. Conversion of existing barn and associated sheds into domestic ancillary use following structural and repair works. Relocation of existing carport and construction of pergola (Householder Application).

DC/25/1073: Brook House, Nuthurst Road, Maplehurst. Removal of existing side extension. Conversion of existing barn and associated sheds into domestic ancillary use following structural and repair works. Relocation of existing carport and construction of pergola (Listed Building Consent).

RUDGWICK

DC/25/1059: Oak River, Guildford Road, Rudgwick. Proposed demolition of three existing buildings and erection of two new buildings for agricultural use.

SHIPLEY

DC/25/1074: Bacon Cottage, Bakers Lane, Shipley. Erection of a two-storey side extension and front porch. Alterations to and insertion of windows and doors.

DC/25/1095: The Bungalow, Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement dwelling with detached car port/store building. Alterations to existing vehicle access.

SLINFOLD

DC/25/1001: Fairfield Stud, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of 3 no dwellinghouses with associated landscaping and parking.

SOUTHWATER

DC/25/1077: The Fords, Bonfire Hill, Southwater. Erection of 2 x no detached dwellings and garages utilising existing access and landscaping.

DC/25/1080: 17 Turners Close, Southwater. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

STEYNING

DC/25/1082: St Andrews Parish Church, Vicarage Lane, Steyning. Erection of a single Victorian style lamp post.

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

DC/25/1088: 13 Hormare Crescent, Storrington. Fell 1x Sycamore.

DC/25/1150: The Amberley, New Town Road, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Oak.

TRAFALGAR

DC/25/0870: 5 Ryecroft Drive, Horsham. Demolition of the existing garage and construction of a single storey rear extension.

UPPER BEEDING

DC/25/1048: 13 Maines Farm Road, Upper Beeding. Erection of a single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

WARNHAM

DC/25/0957: Geerings, Dorking Road, Warnham. Replacement of part of the existing stone roof to the rear of the property with tiles (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1021: Goose Green Farm, Broadbridge Heath Road, Warnham. Erection of a garden room. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1022: Goose Green Farm, Broadbridge Heath Road, Warnham. Erection of a garden room. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1042: Holland House, Hollands Way, Warnham. Erection of a single storey rear extension, replacement of roof and installation of 2no. rooflights to the existing extension, and alterations to fenestration.

WEST CHILTINGTON

DC/25/1083: The Burrows, 2 Badgers Wood, West Chiltington. Conversion and extension to garage to form home office, gym, sauna, wet-room, carport and store.

DC/25/1089: Owl End, Roundabout Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of a front porch and garage conversion.

DC/25/1100: Juniper Cottage, Mill Road, West Chiltington. Widening of existing vehicular hardstanding, erection of a dwarf retaining wall and cantilever carport canopy above.

WOODMANCOTE

DC/25/1057: The Dragons, Brighton Road, Woodmancote. Erection of a part single storey, part 2 and 3 storey extensions.