The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between July 18 and 25.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/1108: Denhams, Andrews Hill, Billingshurst. Construction of 1no. detached dwelling and 2no. semi-detached dwellings.

DC/25/1120: Land Adjacent To Pucks Croft Cottage, Horsham Road, Rusper. Outline application for the erection of 4no. dwellings, extension to existing cottage, alterations to access and provision of landscaping.

CA/25/0073: Womens Hall, 81 High Street, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Ash and 1x Mixed Hedge (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

BROADBRIDGE HEATH

DC/25/1111: 49 Onslow Walk, Broadbridge Heath. Part conversion of existing garage to create new garden room. Replacement of existing door and creating new window. Installation of partitioning and door to remaining garage.

DENNE

DC/25/1119: Park Place, Horsham. The placement of ten bin lockers to serve Burtons Court.

DC/25/1112: 4 Mallard Close, Horsham. Erection of a single storey front extension, partial conversion of garage into habitable living space, and alterations to fenestration.

FOREST

DC/25/0913: 5 Queen Street, Horsham. Installation of security shutters to shop frontage and extract duct to rear (Retrospective).

DC/25/1015: Horsham Gates, North Street, Horsham. Variation of conditions 1 and 3 of previously approved application reference DC/24/1545(Replacement of the existing timber cladding material on external walls and within the window units to non-combustible aluminium cladding, replacement of the rendered wall to a similar material with non-combustible insulation, and the replacement of the existing aluminium roof to a similar material with non-combustible insulation) for amended plans and materials.

DC/25/1123: 137 Comptons Lane, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1180: 6 Pollards Drive, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Group Oak.

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/25/0954: 5 Coniston Close, Horsham. Erection of a first floor extension over existing garage.

S106/25/0013: Mowbray Land North of Horsham, Old Holbrook, Horsham. Amendment to the wording of Schedule 14 of the legal agreement under DC/16/1677 in relation to the definition of Retail Floorspace for the Mowbray Development Site.

DC/25/1201: Land at Parsonage Road and Timms Close, Horsham. Surgery to 2x Oak, 1x Sycamore, 1x Norway Maple, and 1x Lime.

NUTHURST

DC/25/1096: Ghyll House Farm, Recadera Stud, Broadwater Lane, Copsale. Construction of a two storey dwelling with attached double garage.

DC/25/1097: 7 Whytings, Mannings Heath. Erection of a first floor side extension over existing garage and kitchen.

DC/25/1190: Land at Woodlands Walk, Mannings Heath . Surgery to 7x Oak.

PULBOROUGH

DC/25/0989: Nutbourne Place Farm, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Erection of an agricultural storage barn and water tank.

CA/25/0075: The Smithy, 9 Lower Street, Pulborough. Fell 1x Leyland Cypress (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

RUDGWICK

DC/25/1107: 9 Woodfield Road, Rudgwick. Erection of a single storey rear extension and raised patio to replace existing.

DC/25/1192: Wattlebury Farm, Rowhook Road, Rowhook. Prior Notification for the erection of an Agricultural Barn.

CA/25/0074: The Cottage, Church Street, Rudgwick. Surgery to 1x Turkey Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

RUSPER

DC/25/0936: CCM Depot, Compliance House, Rusper Road, Ifield. Erection of a single storey front extension.

DC/25/1166: Stumbleholme Farm, Rusper Road, Ifield. Prior Notification for change of use from an agricultural buildings to 10no. dwellings (C3 Use Class).

SHIPLEY

DC/25/1196: St Johns Farm, Trout Lane, Brooks Green. Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural building for the storage of hay, silage and agricultural machinery and equipment.

SOUTHWATER

CA/25/0072: 33 Mapledown Close, Southwater. Fell 1x Crab Apple.

STEYNING

DC/25/1038: 11 White Horse Square, Steyning. Use of building as a dwellinghouse (Retrospective).

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

DC/25/1149: Blue Moon, New Town Road, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1184: Vodafone Aerial Mast, Sandgate Park, Water Lane, Storrington. Application to determine if prior approval is required for an upgrade of the existing telecommunications base station comprising the removal of 3 no. antennas and replacement with 6 no. antennas, associated removal and replacement of radio units and other ancillary works (upgraded radio equipment to be housed within the existing equipment cabin).

TRAFALGAR

DC/25/1164: 80 Irwin Drive, Horsham. Demolition of attached garage. Erection of a front porch, two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and alterations to roof.

DC/25/1098: 48 Redford Avenue, Horsham. Loft conversion with hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer and front rooflights.

WARNHAM

DC/25/0992: 41 Bell Road, Warnham. Creation of a vehicle crossover.

WEST CHILTINGTON

DC/25/1010: The Doubles, Lordings Lane, West Chiltington. Construction of detached dwelling with attached garage.

DC/25/1102: Blue Ridge, Lordings Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of a porch extension and installation of lantern rooflight to existing flat roof.

DC/25/1135: Saramar, Silver Wood, West Chiltington. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension, a replacement conservatory, and roof overhaul with new interlocking flat tiles.

CA/25/0071: Poppys Place and Bridgers, Roundabout Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 8x Leylandii and Surgery to 1x Conifer at Poppy's Place and Fell 1x Conifer at Bridgers (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

CA/25/0076: Deveron House, Grove Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Red Oak, 1x Holly, and 1x English Oak, and Fell 1x Scots Pine (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

WOODMANCOTE

DC/25/1194: Barn To The South of Bassells, Blackstone Lane, Blackstone. Prior Notification for change of use of an agricultural building to 2no. dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).