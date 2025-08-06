The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between July 25 and August 1.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

ASHINGTON

DC/25/1124: Triangles, Mill Lane, Ashington. Relocate existing fence 2 metres north to enlarge the size of the garden.

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/1141: Barclays Bank Ltd, 84 High Street, Billingshurst. Change of Use and external alterations to provide 1no. retail/commercial unit and 6no. 1 bedroom flats.

DC/25/1142: 50 Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst. Partial garage conversion, erection of a first floor side and rear extension, alterations to existing windows and doors. Installation of rooflights on the right elevation.

DC/25/1235: 35 High Street, Billingshurst. Fell 1x Pear (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

COLGATE

DC/25/1062: 18 Illett Way, Faygate. Erection of a single storey rear extension and installation of rooflights to existing pitched roof.

DC/25/1222: Forest View, Park Road, Faygate. Prior Approval for the enlargement of an existing dwellinghouse through the erection of an additional storey resulting in an increase of height of 2.74m.

DENNE

DC/25/0933: 26 North Street, Horsham. Installation of 3x non-illuminated fascia signs and 1x non-illuminated free standing sign.

DC/25/1133: 27 Norfolk Road, Horsham. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with rear dormer and front rooflights.

DC/25/1167: 11 Hengist Close, Horsham. Erection of a two storey rear extension, front porch, and conversion of loft into habitable living space including front and rear dormers.

DC/25/1157: 1A Ashleigh Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear / side infill extension and partial conversion of garage into habitable living space.

DC/25/1229: 70 Hurst Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Katsura.

DC/25/1239: Land at Windrum Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

FOREST

DC/25/1177: 7 Queensway, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension and extended rear platform to suit.

DC/25/1228: 24 Ghyll Crescent, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Indian Bean.

HENFIELD

DC/25/1094: 33 Fawn Rise, Henfield. Conversion of loft with side barn-end roof extension and rear dormer.

ITCHINGFIELD

DC/25/1156: Stable House, Marlands Park, Barns Green. Installation of outdoor swimming pool with associated pool surround.

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/25/0827: Roffey Football Club, Bartholomew Way, Horsham. Replacement of existing floodlighting.

DC/25/1170: Kingsmead Nursing Home, Crawley Road, Horsham. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/1010 (Demolition of the existing buildings and erection of an 80-bedroom specialist dementia care home (Use Class C2) together with a retained access from Crawley Road and associated car and cycle parking and landscaping) for minor changes to the approved care home design by means of varying the drawings. The proposed changes comprise revisions to the internal configuration of the proposed care home (and associated elevational changes) to meet operational and staffing requirements.

DC/25/1172: Chennells Brook House, North Heath Lane, Horsham. Removal of Condition 5 of previously approved application DC/17/1129 (Proposed demolition of existing garage and erection of detached outbuilding/studio) relating to the use of the building for ancillary purposes.

PULBOROUGH

DC/25/1045: 26 The Spinney, Pulborough. Erection of a single storey rear extension and first floor rear extension.

DC/25/1143: Mare Hill House, West Mare Lane, Pulborough. Erection of a single storey side garage extension, a rear roof and front extension including raising of roof level above the kitchen.

DC/25/1221: Nash Manor, Lower Nash, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/25/0405 (Erection of a detached garage) to allow the garage to be relocated.

CA/25/0078: 4 Lower Street, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Hedgerow (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

RUSPER

S106/25/0014: Millfields Farm, Horsham Road, Rusper. Application for the Councils approval of a Biodiversity Net-Gain Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan pursuant to Clause 3.1 of Schedule 9 of the S.106 legal agreement accompanying ref: DC/24/0699.

RUDGWICK

DC/25/1025: Mill Hill House, Guildford Road, Rudgwick. Erection of a three bay garage and log store (Householder Application).

DC/25/1026: Mill Hill House, Guildford Road, Rudgwick. Erection of a three bay garage and log store (Listed Building Consent).

SHIPLEY

DC/25/1153: Palaceland Farm, Hooklands Lane, Shipley. Demolition of existing agricultural barn and construction of a holiday let accommodation (Class C1). Following previous extant approval DC/23/0589.

STEYNING

CA/25/0077: 12 Church Street, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Yew and 1x Copper Beech (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1226: Doves Place, Coxham Lane, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Maritime Pine.

WEST CHILTINGTON

DC/25/1179: Rose Cottage, Garden Wood Close, West Chiltington. Installation of 8x rooflights to the South, East and West elevations and installation of window to the East gable of the roof.

DC/25/1202: Highwood, Castlegate, West Chiltington. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/21/2348 (Erection of side and rear extensions, roof alterations including construction of front and rear gables and dormers, erection of a detached garden room, a replacement detached garage and main entrance gates) for brick faced outer skin in bricks to match the house and garden room.

DC/25/1231: Coolham House Cottage, Billingshurst Road, Coolham. Alterations to the high voltage (HV) overhead lines - replacement of existing pole 563810 with a H-Pole.

WOODMANCOTE

DC/25/1182: West Winds, Brighton Road, Woodmancote. Erection of two storey extensions and remodelling of existing detached dwelling.

DC/25/1240: Annies Baskets Limited, Henfield Road, Albourne. Prior Notification for Change of Use of an Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse (C3 Use Class).