The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between August 1 and 8.

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/1265: Telecommunications Mast 1494727, Hilland Farm, Stane Street, Billingshurst. Installation of upgrades at Telecommunication Base State.

DC/25/1260: Cedars Byre, Parbrook, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Yew.

DC/25/1270: Laura House, Unit 11, Jengers Mead, Billingshurst. Prior Notification for Change of Use from a single open plan office space to form 1no. two bedroom flat.

BRAMBER

DC/25/1173: 18 The Ridings, Bramber. Erection of a replacement front porch.

BROADBRIDGE HEATH

DC/25/1145: Land To The Rear of 88 Cook Way, Broadbridge Heath. Surgery to 3x Oak.

COWFOLD

DC/25/1140: Red House, Horsham Road, Cowfold. Installation of solar panels on south facing roof, and 9.5kWh battery storage in garage. (Listed Building Consent).

DENNE

DC/25/1187: Rosslyn, 5 Trundle Mead, Horsham. Conversion of loft into habitable living space, erection of side and rear extensions, re-pitched roof with the installation of front and rear pitched roof dormers.

DC/25/1211: The Laurels, 1 The Crescent, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension. Recladding of rear dormer.

FOREST

DC/25/1171: 37 Cambridge Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side/rear extension.

HENFIELD

DC/25/1183: Oaklands, Oreham Common, Henfield. Conversion of loft into habitable living space, installation of three dormer windows to the rear, cladding and window alterations.

S106/25/0015: Henfield Business Park, Shoreham Road, Henfield. Discharge of s106 legal agreement pursuant to planning applications HF/9/90 and HF/15/90.

CA/25/0080: Chattels, Cagefoot Lane, Henfield. Surgery to 1x Bay, 1x Honey Locust, 1x Norway Maple, and Fell 1x Conifer, 1x Norway Maple, and 1x Elm (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/25/1134: Schroders Business Campus, Langhurstwood Road, Horsham. Alterations to and part replacement of boundary fencing.

DC/25/1272: James Searle Industrial Estate, Parsonage Way, Horsham. Removal of the existing 15 metre monopole and installation of a new 20 metre monopole. The removal of the existing 3 x antennas and the installation of 9 x new antennas and ancillary equipment thereto. The removal of 4 x cabinets and the installation of 2 x new cabinets.

NUTHURST

DC/25/1195: Woodlands Farm, Broadwater Lane, Copsale. Two pitch settled gypsy accommodation site. Retention of reduced hardstanding and proposed biodiversity enhancements.

PULBOROUGH

DC/25/0879: Long Platt, The Street, Nutbourne. Replacement of all windows with oak framed double glazed units. Replacement of concrete rooftiles with handmade clay tiles. Repairs to dormers. Oak cladding to West Elevation and repairs to brickwork will be covered in lime render where necessary (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1175: Mapledown, 6 Aston Rise, Pulborough. Fell 1x Ash.

DC/25/1253: Gorse Hill, Batts Lane, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Oak.

RUDGWICK

DC/25/1159: Lodge Farmhouse, Guildford Road, Slinfold. Installation of 2no. units for overnight guest use with associated decking, footpaths, parking and turning area, and recycling/refuse storage. Minor landscaping of the site, planting of native species trees, hedgerows, shrubbery and enhanced modified grassland throughout the site.

RUSPER

DC/25/0936: CCM Depot, Compliance House, Rusper Road, Ifield. Erection of a single storey front extension.

DC/25/1255: Former Longfield House, East Street, Rusper. Non-Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1144 (Variation of ConditionA' to DC/14/0413 and Condition 1 of previously approved applications DC/15/0834, DC/15/1712, DC/21/2359, DC/23/0069 Relating to the alignment and position of the access drive and refuse collection point. The access position remains unchanged.) For changes to the hardstanding area to the front (east) of Plots 2 and 3 to include the provision of a turning head for larger vehicles, and the provision of 2 no. underground water tanks for firefighting purposes.

SLINFOLD

CA/25/0079: Slinfold Church of England School, The Street, Slinfold. Fell 7x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

SOUTHWATER

DC/25/1193: Oaklands Barn, Coltstaple Lane, Horsham. Demolition of 1no. agricultural building and the erection of 2no. dwellinghouses. (Alternative to prior approval reference DC/14/2697).

STEYNING

DC/25/1138: Land North of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane, Steyning. Approval of Reserved Matters following the Outline Planning Permission (reference DC/21/2233)relating to the Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale for 265no. dwellings, demolition of No. 37 Kings Barn Lane to provide new pedestrian/cycle/emergency link, provision of vehicular access from the A283 Steyning by-pass, provision of public open space, community orchard, sustainable drainage and other ancillary and enabling works.

DC/25/1160: 52 High Street, Steyning. Provide a new oak beam and supporting post in place of the original, replicating the original materials and appearance and detailing, including assumed mortise and tenon joints, notches, holes, old fixing positions to maintain and support to the original building structure and fabric above. (Listed Building Consent).

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

DC/25/1203: The Anchor Inn, 46 High Street, Storrington. Erection of free-standing timber lighting posts to rear of premises. Erection of 5No new gardenpod seating booths, new low picket fencing, conversion of existing garage into a small bar serving area. Installation of bi-fold doors in enlarged window opening to rear elevation.

TRAFALGAR

DC/25/1188: 5 Warnham Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak and 1x Ash.

WASHINGTON

DC/25/1027: Bronte House, Rock Road, Washington. Erection of a new section of boundary fence between Bronte House and Corris House, to replace the previous border of a low fence and Leylandii trees and hedges.

WEST CHILTINGTON

CA/25/0081: 3 Silver Glade, West Chiltington. Fell 6x Conifer (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

WEST GRINSTEAD

DC/25/1023: Danefold House, Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green. Relocation of existing farm-yard manure storage, construction of a silage clamp and construction of a slurry lagoon incorporating importation and use of materials and all associated engineering works.