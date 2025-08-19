The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between August 8 and 15.

Billingshurst

DC/25/1245: 1 Fairlight Cottages, Natts Lane, Billingshurst. Removal of existing canopy and erection of a rear orangery.

DC/25/1019: Land To The West of Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Outline planning application for up to 45 dwellings (including affordable homes) with all matters reserved apart from access.

DC/25/1199: Jengers Mead Car Park/Parking Bays, Billingshurst. Installation of 2No. ANPR Cameras.

DC/25/1212: Rowfold Grange, Rowfold, Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. Erection of a garden storage building.

CA/25/0084: 31 East Street, Billingshurst. Fell 1x Silver Birch and 1x Poplar (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area) .

DC/25/1302: 10 Windmill Place, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Field Maple.

Cowfold

DC/25/1242: Maplebank, Henfield Road, Cowfold. Creation of a dropped kerb to front of property.

Denne

DC/25/0909: 1 Fordingbridge Close, Horsham. Erection of metal gate at the bottom of the driveway.

DC/25/1230: 31 Hurst Avenue, Horsham. Removal of conservatory and modifications to existing brick built single storey rear extension.

CA/25/0085: St Marys Churchyard, Causeway, Horsham. Fell 2x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1314: Sandishoo, Denne Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Cherry and 1x Silver Birch (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1257: Farthings Walk, Chilgrove, Farthings Hill, Horsham. Conversion of loft and installation of front and rear rooflights.

DC/25/1261: 35 Three Acres, Horsham. Removal of rear bay window. Erection of a first floor extension and ground floor porch extension.

Forest

DC/25/1198: 1 Stanley Walk, Horsham. Change of Use of existing dwelling from residential (Class C3) to 7 bedrooms HMO (Class Sui Generis).

DC/25/1204: 23 Victoria Street, Horsham. Removal of garage door and blocking up with brickwork to match existing. Conversion of existing garage into habitable living space and installation of a window matching existing on first and second floor.

DC/25/1213: 51 Depot Road, Horsham. Removal of the existing entrance canopy and erection of two-storey front extension.

DC/25/1254: 48 Flat, Barrington Road, Horsham. Erection of a first floor rear infill extension and a full-width extension to second floor roof level.

DC/25/1289: 19 Little Comptons, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Henfield

DC/25/1209: Land North of Stonepit Lane, Henfield. Use of land for the stationing of 3 static caravans for residential purposes along with utility building, the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.

CA/25/0086: Broadgate, Henfield Common, North Henfield. Fell 1x Scots Pine (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

North Horsham

DC/25/1288: Land at Drake Close, North Heath Lane, Horsham. Fell 1x Group Ash and 1x Ash.

Rudgwick

DC/25/1218: 1 Wanford Cottages, Haven Road, Rudgwick. Replacement of existing flat roof with new pitched roof, and extension of loft space and conversion into habitable living space.

DC/25/1248: Bucks Cottage, Tismans Common, Rudgwick. Erection of a first floor link extension, rebuild main staircase and removal of modern secondary staircase. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1249: Bucks Cottage, Tismans Common, Rudgwick. Erection of a first floor link extension, rebuild main staircase to make safer, and removal of modern secondary staircase. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1283: 40 Pondfield Road, Rudgwick. Surgery to 3x Oak.

Rusper

DC/25/1219: The Vineries Nurseries, The Cabin, Lambs Green, Rusper. Erection of a replacement dwelling.

DC/25/1256: Ashfolds, Horsham Road, Rusper. Erection of a single storey rear extension and alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to convert to a single dwellinghouse.

Shermanbury

DC/25/1154: Water Perry House, Frylands Lane, Wineham. Application to confirm the change of use from an outbuilding to a separate independent unit of residential accommodation and operational works to provide a first floor (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Shipley

DC/25/1277: The Plat, Thakeham Road, Coolham. Erection of a lean-to structure to provide music storage and a break out space from the main practice area of the open timber-framed barn. (Full Application).

DC/25/1278: The Plat, Thakeham Road, Coolham. Erection of a lean-to structure to provide music storage and a break out space from the main practice area of the open timber-framed barn. (Listed Building Consent).

Slinfold

CA/25/0082: South Lodge, Clapgate Lane, Slinfold. Fell 1x Norway Maple (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Southwater

DC/25/1217: 38-42 Roman Lane, Horsham. Reinstatement of three terraced properties following fire damage.

DC/25/1223: Stoneleigh, Tower Hill, Horsham. Conversion of a garage with annexe to a separate dwelling.

Steyning

DC/25/1227: 4 Clivedale, Castle Lane, Steyning. Remodelling of existing dormers, changes to existing fenestration and installation of horizontal timber cladding.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1225: Lagganlia, 5 Nightingale Close, Storrington. Erection of a single storey rear extension and single storey rear extension to existing garage.

DC/25/1294: 11 Holm Oak, Storrington. Surgery to 4x Oak, 1x Eucalyptus, 1x Holm Oak, 2x Cedar, 1x Douglas Fir, 1x Monterey Cypress.

Thakeham

DC/25/1284: Rushfields, High Bar Lane, Thakeham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/20/2577 (Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 25 residential dwellings including vehicular access, landscaping, parking and other related works) to correct inconsistencies between the approved site plan and the individual plot plans.

Warnham

DC/25/1155: Land East of Tilletts Lane, Warnham. Erection of 59 dwellings with associated open space, landscaping, parking, access, and drainage infrastructure.

West Chiltington

DC/25/1243: Fairlawns, Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of single storey rear extensions, roof extensions and front porch.

DC/25/1297: Vodafone Aerial Mast, Watershed, Smock Alley, West Chiltington. Proposed upgrade to the existing 27.0m High Lattice Tower and ancillary works.

West Grinstead

DC/25/1247: Marden, Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green. Erection of a single storey side extension with pitched roof.

Woodmancote

DC/25/1105: Nut Knowle Cottages, Brighton Road, Woodmancote. Erection of a 55sqm 8.8kWp ground-mounted solar array PV system within the garden.

DC/25/1268: Blackstone Gate Farm, Lavender Cottage, Henfield Road, Albourne. Erection of a new dwelling (Retrospective).

HRA/25/0020: Woodhouse Farm, Wheatsheaf Road, Woodmancote. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/25/0825.

DC/25/1282: Woodhouse Farm, Wheatsheaf Road, Woodmancote. Removal of Condition 2 of previously approved application DC/25/0825 (Prior Notification for conversion of existing agricultural building to No. dwellinghouses) in relation to obscured glazing windows.