The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between August 15 and 22.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

ASHINGTON

DC/25/0923: Woodpecker Cottage & Kingfisher Cottage, Malthouse Lane, Ashington. Erection of a two storey rear extension.

DC/25/1267: Old Dairy, East Cottage, Blackstone Gate Farm, Henfield Road, Albourne. Erection of a dog grooming/reception building, erection of a stable/barn building for mixed equestrian and dog daycare, change of use of land for exercising dogs and boarding, and associated works (Retrospective).

DC/25/1205: Land West Of Trickles Wood, Hole Street, Ashington. Erection of a temporary rural workers dwelling.

DC/25/1287: 1 Bowford Cottages, Goose Green Lane, Goose Green. Erection of a one and half storey side extension and two storey rear extension.

BILLINGSHURST

DC/25/0912: 12 Hedgelands, Billingshurst. Conversion of garage into habitable living space.

DC/25/1234: Rowfold Lodge, Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a dwelling (as an alternative to Prior Approval Ref. DC/24/0304).

DC/25/1262: 2 Myrtle Close, Billingshurst. Erection of an outbuilding.

DC/25/1280: 8 Arun Road, Billingshurst. Proposed single storey rear extension. Single storey side and front extensions, new entrance arrangement, and conversion of the existing detached garage.

BROADBRIDGE HEATH

DC/25/1304: 113 Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/25/0555 (Erection of a front porch and single storey side extension. Installation of roof dormers on the North West and South East elevation and 2 rooflights to the South West elevation) Relating to South East window changing to a Juliet Style door and glass Balustrading.

COLGATE

DC/25/1340: New House Farm, Crawley Road (Eastbound), Faygate. Removal of 3no existing antennas, Installation of 6no new antennas, Installation of 1no new 300mm dish, Other associated ancillary development including: Internal upgrade of existing equipment cabin, Removal of 6no existing RRUs to be replaced with 18no new RRUs.

COWFOLD

DC/25/1275: 2 Champions Gate Cottages, Cowfold Road, West Grinstead. Erection of a single storey side extension.

DC/25/1276: Centre of Pond at Acorn Avenue, Cowfold. Fell 1x Ash.

DENNE

DC/25/1152: Tanbridge Retail Park, Aldi, Albion Way, Horsham. Siting an InPost Parcel Locker (Retrospective).

HENFIELD

DC/25/1250: Sunnydene, Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Enlargement to rear of existing garage and replacement of roof to create ancillary room with a home office above.

DC/25/1274: 97 Meadow Drive, Henfield. Conversion of existing garage and increase in width to living room window.

DC/25/1285: 1 Wantley Cottages, Ground Floor Flat, London Road, Henfield. Erection of a two storey detached dwelling.

CA/25/0089: 6 Henfield Common North, Henfield. Fell 1x Hawthorn and 1x Prunus (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

ITCHINGFIELD

DC/25/1251: Land at Sumners Pond, Chapel Road, Barns Green. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/21/2697 (Erection of32No. residential dwellings including 35% affordable housing, 6No. commercial units and 1No. reception building. Creation of access and circulation routes, parking, hard and soft landscaping together with a sustainable drainage system) to amend the approved plans to enable the retention of the existing building with associated alterations to provide 3 commercial units as opposed to reconstructing it and revised cladding to units C4-C6.

DC/25/1301: Rectory Cottage, Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield. Erection of a part single storey rear part first floor rear extension.

LOWER BEEDING

DC/25/1299: Hyland, Church Lane, Plummers Plain. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/24/1684 (Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Conversion of loft into habitable living space and erection of a dormer window to the front elevation) Relating to the design and internal layout of the extension.

NORTH HORSHAM

DC/25/1295: 36 Beaver Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

PULBOROUGH

DC/25/1305: Oakhurst, West Chiltington Road, Pulborough. Replacement of existing porch with a two storey extension.

RUSPER

DC/25/1121: Wood End Farm, Ifield Wood, Ifield. Construction of an agricultural cattle housing shed.

DC/25/1207: Outaway, Bonnetts Lane, Ifield. Retention of hardstanding ancillary to airport car parking use.

SHIPLEY

DC/25/1279: The Chapel Holiday Let, Old House Manor Estate, Cowfold Road, Coolham. Conversion of a chapel to be used as a self-contained holiday let (Retrospective).

SLINFOLD

DC/25/1319: Deepdene Farm, Guildford Road, Clemsfold. Outline Application for the demolition of 18 existing buildings and structures and the erection of a B2 and B8 commercial building with all matters reserved except access.

SOUTHWATER

DC/25/1165: Budgens, Worthing Road, Southwater. Erection of two external condenser units. (Retrospective).

DC/25/1224: Stoneleigh Cottage, Tower Hill, Horsham. The use of an attached cottage as an independent dwelling.

DC/25/1281: The Moat House, Two Mile Ash, Horsham. Installation of No.56 Solar panels.

DC/25/1315: Boars Head, Worthing Road, Horsham. Replacement kitchen extraction system (Full Application).

DC/25/1316: Boars Head, Worthing Road, Horsham. Replacement kitchen extraction system (Listed Building Consent).

STEYNING

DC/25/1324: Bramber Brooks, (Off) The Street, Bramber. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/23/1776 (Excavation and creation of wetland ponds, bunds, a raised public access footpath, removal of existing timber bridges and replacement with bridged footpath sections (to allow gaps for conveyance of surface waters on the site) and railings. Installation of coir matting on the banks of the footpath to prevent erosion and destabilisation of the banks along with re-seeding) Relating to the access track.

DC/25/1333: 9 De Braose Way, Bramber. Variation of Conditions 1 and 5, Removal of conditions 3 and 4 of previously approved application DC/22/0067 (Conversion of loft to form habitable living space, incorporating creation of dormers to north and south and associated alterations) Relating to alterations to the dormer, fenestration and proposed materials.

THAKEHAM

DC/25/1216: Badgers Lodge, The Street, Thakeham. Erection of a single storey garage.

DC/25/1309: Spring Wood House, Threals Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

DC/25/1311: Development At Threals Farm, Threals Lane, West Chiltington. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/22/2267 (Variation of Condition 1of previously approved application DC/20/2027 (Variation of Condition 2 attached to previously approved application DC/15/0193, as previously amended by reference DC/20/0250; (Erection of 8 new dwellings with related accesses, garaging and car parking. Provision of a new footpath adjacent to Threals Lane). Amendments sought in respect of siting of plots 4, 5, 7 and 8 in response to drainage and water supply infrastructure. Further amendments in respect of approved design to plot 5 to provide detached garage in lieu of originally consented linked garage and to omit conservatory originally approved) to allow for amendments to approved elevations and below ground drainage layout to plots 7 and 8 only) Relating to the garage.

TRAFALGAR

DC/25/1320: 27 Saxon Crescent, Horsham. Erection of single and two storey side and rear extensions.

WARNHAM

CA/25/0087: 24A Friday Street, Warnham. Fell 1x Elderberry (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

CA/25/0088: Bell Cottage, Bell Road, Warnham. Surgery to 2x Maple and 1x Quince (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

WOODMANCOTE

