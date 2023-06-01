‘Huge thank you’ to volunteers who support communities across West Sussex

West Sussex County Council has thanked the volunteers who help deliver services and support communities across the county.

The announcement, which was made today (Thursday, June 1), marks the beginning of Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7).

The council said that more than 1,100 volunteers regularly give their time to help with roles like: working with young offenders, being a Digital Champion, and volunteering with the Fire and Rescue Service or waste prevention team.

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that volunteers for the County Council. Thank you for your time, expertise, amazing generosity and dedication. We appreciate everything you do. Your help contributes towards the priorities of our Council Plan, such as helping people and communities to fulfil their potential and keeping people safe from vulnerable situations.”

West Sussex County Council is saying 'a huge thank you' to the volunteers who help deliver services across the county

The council said volunteering can have a huge positive impact on people’s lives, help people learn new skills, and improve their health and wellbeing. They added that there are many different volunteering opportunities available at the council.

Councillor Crow said: “Volunteers are always active at the heart of every community, so we want to take the time during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate and recognise their efforts and all they contribute to our local communities; the voluntary sector and our society.”

