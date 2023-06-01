The South of England Show is returning for its 55th year next week.

The takes place on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 (9am-6.30pm), at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

Organisers have said there will be a ‘non-stop programme’ of agricultural and equestrian displays, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and horticulture, as well as lots of food, drink and shopping.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “The South of England Show is a chance for visitors to really connect with their countryside and land-based businesses and producers.”

Organisers said there will be more than 150 things to do and see. People can find out more and see photos of last year’s fun-filled event here.