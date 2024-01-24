Huge turnout for Ringmer consultation event after hundreds of homes proposed in Lewes District Local Plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The drop-in event was at Ringmer Village Hall on Wednesday, January 17 (12pm-7pm).

Ringmer Parish Council had urged as residents to attend, saying the proposed homes would ‘more than double’ the size of Ringmer.

Ringmer Parish Councillor Nick Chaloner said: “The meeting spilled over into the large Jack Hill Room as more and more concerned local residents arrived. More than 100 people crammed in to have their concerns about the proposals for Ringmer answered.”

More than 100 people attended an in-person consultation to discuss the hundreds of new homes proposed for Ringmer at Ringmer Village Hall on Wednesday, January 17

He said many residents were worried there is a ‘lack of infrastructure’ proposed to support what could be 3,000 new houses.

Mr Chaloner also said residents questioned Lewes District Council’s Head of Planning Policy, Mr Nadeem Din. He said Mr Din explained that the District Council is facing a target imposed by central government of building 12,000 new houses over the next 20 years.

A spokesperson for Ringmer Against Greenfield Exploitation Group (RAGE) said the ‘inadequacy’ of the proposed Lewes Local Plan was one of the main views expressed by attendees.

RAGE said they created a ‘large and colourful map’ to illustrate the possible expansion of the village. They said: “RAGE’s map showed the coloured areas around Ringmer (and all the other villages in the Lewes part of the Low Weald) which represent the land where the various developers have (with the agreement of the landowners) suggested to Lewes DC that new housing should go. Lewes DC planners have assessed these sites as red, amber and green. There is almost no green anywhere – two bits in Ringmer on Lower Lodge Farm between Laughton Road and the Broyle.”

They continued: “The draft plan Lewes are promoting assumes that all the amber sites will be included in the plan as new housing sites. We estimate that would add something like 2,000-3,000 new houses to Ringmer, so would make Ringmer bigger than Newhaven, but still with village facilities and infrastructure.”