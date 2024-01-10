Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The district council said these follow the online webinars that explained the Local Plan at the end of 2023.

A council spokesperson said: “Officers from our Planning Policy Team will be available to discuss the Plan as well as answers any questions you may have. These events are open to anyone, there is no need to book, and they are not specific to the area they are taking place in. This means if you are not able to make it to your local in-person event, you are welcome to attend any of the others to discuss the plan in-full.”

The next event takes place on Monday, January 15, in Chailey Village Hall (2pm-5pm). There is an event on Tuesday, January 16, for Hamsey, taking place at Beechwood Hall in Beechwood Lane, Cooksbridge, from 12pm to 8pm. The event discussing homes in Ringmer is on Wednesday, January 17, from 12pm to 6pm at Ringmer Village Hall, Lewes Road.

Lewes District Council has announced a series of in-person consultation drop-in events about the Lewes District Local Plan. Photo: Google Street View

The date and time of a Newhaven event will be confirmed later on Lewes District Council's Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/lewesdistrictcouncil or planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk to find out more.

A spokesman for Ringmer Parish Council said the parish council hopes as many residents as possible attend and question Lewes District Council’s Head of Planning Policy, Mr Nadeem Din, about the proposal to ‘more than double’ the size of Ringmer.

Ringmer Parish Councillor Nick Chaloner said: "LDC’s Local Plan includes a vision for green communities, but the actual development policies will create car dependent developments on greenfields. The new plan will see Ringmer more than double in size without any thought or consideration being given to the need for a new school, shops, surgery and main road improvements to cope with the huge increase in traffic.”