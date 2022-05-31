On Monday (May 30), Eastbourne Borough Council planners reconsidered plans to demolish The Tiled House — a large 1950s family home on a triangular plot west of Chesterfield Road and east of Milnthorpe Road — and replace it with an uniquely designed single-storey new dwelling.

This new dwelling, intended to be built to high sustainability standards, would have occupied the outer parts of the site, with central circular open landscaped areas enclosed by the building.

The design was intended to reflect the needs of the site’s owner, who had become wheelchair dependent after suffering a stroke.

Proposed design of the replacement home

The plans had last been before the committee in March, where it was narrowly approved despite some mixed opinions among councillors. While it was given the go ahead at that time, the scheme had not yet been granted full planning permission by the council.

After this meeting, the council received challenges to the accuracy of some of the drawings presented to the committee. As a result, further drawings were presented to the council and officers brought it back to the committee for a second look.

The committee was made up of different members than at the previous hearing and it ultimately reached a different view on the scheme. After discussion the committee concluded the proposals would have an unacceptable visual impact on the surrounding area.

As a result, the scheme was refused with five votes to three.

