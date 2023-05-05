Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Borough Council local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

Counting of results for Worthing Borough Council’s election is taking place today (Friday May 5) and we’ll have live updates throughout the day – so do refresh this page for updates.

By Joshua Powling
Published 5th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:21 BST

LATEST: Last year Labour wrestled control of WBC from the Conservatives after years of gradual gains. Beccy Cooper, now council leader, won a by-election back in 2017, making her Labour’s first Worthing borough councillor in four decades. A year on, Labour is now defending a majority from the Conservatives. Of the 12 seats up for election this year, eight are being defended by Labour, four by the Conservatives. The Tories would have to win four Labour held seats to push the council into no-overall control.

10.15am: Nationally the Conservatives have suffered early losses in the areas where counting has already been completed. More than 8,000 seats are up for gabs this week.

9.40am: Counting is taking place at Worthing Leisure Centre. Updates as we have them.

Worthing Town HallWorthing Town Hall
