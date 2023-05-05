LATEST: Last year Labour wrestled control of WBC from the Conservatives after years of gradual gains. Beccy Cooper, now council leader, won a by-election back in 2017, making her Labour’s first Worthing borough councillor in four decades. A year on, Labour is now defending a majority from the Conservatives. Of the 12 seats up for election this year, eight are being defended by Labour, four by the Conservatives. The Tories would have to win four Labour held seats to push the council into no-overall control.