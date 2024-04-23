Lewes District Council announces phase two of wheelie bin rollout for these East Sussex towns
The rollout began on Monday, April 22, for Newhaven, Peacehaven, Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs.
A council spokesperson said: "The switch to wheelie bins means they can be mechanically emptied, making collections much safer for the crews in the short and long-term. Wheelie bins also mean cleaner streets as seagulls etc can't rip into resident's rubbish. The new bins are made in the UK of 98 per cent recycled plastic.”
People who already have an LDC-issued refuse wheelie bin can continue to use it and do not need to do anything. People who have requested a particular size bin will receive it by the end of May.
A council spokesperson said: “If you haven’t, don't worry, we’ll deliver you one appropriate for your home. If you have an old refuse bin you would like us to take away to be recycled or repurposed, you can request this via our wheelie bin webpage – lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/wheeliebins.”
Crews will take people’s old bins away after the new ones have been delivered, which could take up to ten days. Residents are advised to leave it somewhere the crew can get to it. The council has asked people to continue to put refuse out in black sacks or their usual bins until they get their new one.
The council said Phase 3 of the rollout will be Bishopstone, Bishopstone Village, Denton, Norton, Seaford and South Heighton. Residents have until May 20 to let the council know if they want a particular size bin via the wheelie bin webpage.
