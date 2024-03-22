Lewes District Council refuses request to fell ‘landmark’ 60ft tree in Seaford: this ‘magnificent Monterey Cypress’ is saved
The council said the Monterey Cypress tree was the subject of a council tree preservation order but a Seaford resident had applied to have it cut down.
The council said it refused to grant the request to remove the tree but the resident appealed the decision to the government’s planning inspector.
A hearing was convened and planning inspector Melvyn Middleton heard evidence from council arboriculturists and the resident.
Mr Middleton described the Monterey Cypress as a ‘landmark tree’, saying: “The removal of the tree would result in harm to the character and appearance of the wider area.”
Speaking about the tree’s wide benefits to the area, he said: “This mature tree will be providing ecological benefits for the local wildlife hierarchy.”
Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/trees-and-hedges to find out more about the council’s work with trees in the Lewes district.
Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “I am thrilled that the determined and expert work by our council officers prevailed in this matter and we saved what is undoubtedly one of the finest tall trees in Seaford. When I consider my Cabinet role and the focus of this whole council administration, this magnificent Monterey Cypress encapsulates everything good that I and my colleagues are doing in Lewes district. I want to thank the officers involved for their expertise and professionalism in presenting our case to the planning inspector so clearly and effectively.”