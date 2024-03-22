Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council said the Monterey Cypress tree was the subject of a council tree preservation order but a Seaford resident had applied to have it cut down.

The council said it refused to grant the request to remove the tree but the resident appealed the decision to the government’s planning inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hearing was convened and planning inspector Melvyn Middleton heard evidence from council arboriculturists and the resident.

Lewes District Council said this Monterey Cypress tree in Seaford is the subject of a council tree preservation

Mr Middleton described the Monterey Cypress as a ‘landmark tree’, saying: “The removal of the tree would result in harm to the character and appearance of the wider area.”

Speaking about the tree’s wide benefits to the area, he said: “This mature tree will be providing ecological benefits for the local wildlife hierarchy.”

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/trees-and-hedges to find out more about the council’s work with trees in the Lewes district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad