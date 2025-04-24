Lewes MP responds after becoming one of 15 MPs sanctioned by Russia

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Russia has imposed sanctions on 15 MPs in the UK and banned them from the country, including Lewes MP James MacCleary.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement on Wednesday, April 23, to say the decision was made ‘in response to London’s ongoing confrontational course’.

Mr MacCleary responded on Wednesday afternoon, calling the move a ‘vindication’ of what he stands for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the UK has been attempting to ‘demonise’ Russia while ‘actively fabricating anti-Russian narratives in order to reduce Moscow’s influence on the international stage’.

Lewes MP James MacClearyLewes MP James MacCleary
Lewes MP James MacCleary

They said 15 MPs, as well as six members of the House of Lords, are now banned from entering the Russian Federation.

Mr MacCleary (Liberal Democrat) said: “I see Putin’s sanctions as vindication of everything I’ve stood for.”

The MP said he has been personally sanctioned as ‘retaliation’ for his vocal support of Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war and his efforts in Parliament to ‘hold Russia accountable’ for its invasion, including his demands to seize frozen Russian assets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said he had been ‘targeted by an authoritarian regime’ and said this ‘simply means I’m doing something right’. Mr MacCleary also criticised the ‘regime’s aggression’, calling it ‘a direct threat to peace, stability, and freedom in Europe and beyond’.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published its list of British nationals banned from entering the Russian Federation and said: “Work on expanding the Russian ‘stop list’ will continue.”

Related topics:MPsRussiaLondonWorkUkraineHouse of Lords
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice