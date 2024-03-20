Lewes MP welcomes halt of plans for HMRC to close phone lines over summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMRC had previously announced that taxpayers would not be able to call them for help with their tax return from April until September.

This meant they would need to use a chatbot and online services.

Maria Caulfield said she was contacted by several constituents who had experienced issues getting through to HMRC and were worried a planned six-month closure would make things worse.

She said the Chancellor listened to her concerns and has now told HMRC to halt the plans.