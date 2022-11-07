Proposals to transform Littlehampton seafront using a government grant were unveiled last month.

The designs show how the site could look once revitalised with highlights of the project including new social spaces for activities such as water play, climbing nets and volleyball, as well as new concessions units to increase the range of food on offer and an area for visiting market events.

A public consultation is being held to get the views of residents on the scheme, funded by £7,234,201 from the Levelling Up Fund. The consultation runs until 10pm on Sunday, November 13.

Proposals to transform Littlehampton seafront using a government grant were unveiled last month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun MPs, Nick Gibb, Andrew Griffith and Sir Peter Bottomley have joined the Arun District Council leader, Shaun Gunner, in encouraging residents to have their say on the renovations.

Mr Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton said: “It is excellent news that Littlehampton seafront will be receiving an upgrade worth £7.2 million. I am pleased that residents are able to have their say in exactly how they want those upgrades to look.”

Further enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park, including EV charging points, walkways and new, sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting.

Andrew Griffith MP said: "It was great that Arun District Council were awarded £19.4 million by the Government to renovate Bognor Regis’ and Littlehampton’s public spaces. I would encourage all Arun residents who use Littlehampton beach to have their say on the refurbishments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Peter Bottomley MP said our seaside economy ‘relies significantly on our high-quality beaches and promenade amusements’.

He added: “Our local seafronts should be something to be proud of. I am pleased that our communities have received this funding and I would urge all local people to have

their say.”

Councillor Gunner said this funding ‘will have a transformational impact’ on our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is levelling up in action,” he said “This isn't just about improving the area we live in, this is about improving the lives and livelihoods of the people of this district.

“I thank our local MPs for their active support on the successful bid, and urge all residents to submit their views to the consultation.”

Staffed exhibitions have been taking place over the last week. One event is still to come on Thursday (November 10), from 4 to 7pm at Littlehampton Wave.

Consultants, Mace Consult Ltd, has been appointed to support the council in delivering the Littlehampton Seafront Scheme throughout the design and construction phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad