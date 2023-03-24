Lord Chamberlain’s Men in Burgess Hill: all-male cast present Romeo and Juliet

Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that The Lord Chamberlain’s Men are returning to Burgess Hill this summer.

The council said the acting company is set to present Romeo and Juliet ‘as it was first seen’, meaning it will feature an all-male cast in Elizabethan costumes with music and dance.

They thanked Burgess Hill District Lions for sponsoring the event.

Burgess Hill District Lions president Alan Ranger said: “Hopefully this will allow many people to have an opportunity to enjoy a Shakespeare play in a light-hearted way. The Lord Chamberlain's Men always give an excellent and entertaining performance and you will be guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face.”

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Romeo and Juliet at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4

