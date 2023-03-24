Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Lord Chamberlain’s Men in Burgess Hill: all-male cast present Romeo and Juliet

Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that The Lord Chamberlain’s Men are returning to Burgess Hill this summer.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT

The council said the acting company is set to present Romeo and Juliet ‘as it was first seen’, meaning it will feature an all-male cast in Elizabethan costumes with music and dance.

They thanked Burgess Hill District Lions for sponsoring the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burgess Hill District Lions president Alan Ranger said: “Hopefully this will allow many people to have an opportunity to enjoy a Shakespeare play in a light-hearted way. The Lord Chamberlain's Men always give an excellent and entertaining performance and you will be guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face.”

Most Popular
The Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Romeo and Juliet at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4
The Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Romeo and Juliet at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4
The Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Romeo and Juliet at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4
Read More
In pictures: this seven-bedroom family home in Cuckfield is set in 7.18 acres of...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show will be at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4, and attendees are advised to bring a chair and a picnic. Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm performance and people can buy tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/burgess-hill/burgess-hill-town-council.

Burgess HillLord Chamberlain's MenBurgess Hill Town CouncilShakespeareBurgess Hill Girls