Lord Chamberlain’s Men in Burgess Hill: all-male cast present Romeo and Juliet

The council said the acting company is set to present Romeo and Juliet ‘as it was first seen’, meaning it will feature an all-male cast in Elizabethan costumes with music and dance.
They thanked Burgess Hill District Lions for sponsoring the event.
Burgess Hill District Lions president Alan Ranger said: “Hopefully this will allow many people to have an opportunity to enjoy a Shakespeare play in a light-hearted way. The Lord Chamberlain's Men always give an excellent and entertaining performance and you will be guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face.”
The show will be at Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 4, and attendees are advised to bring a chair and a picnic. Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm performance and people can buy tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/burgess-hill/burgess-hill-town-council.