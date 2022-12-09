Mid Sussex District Council has issued some important information about its rubbish and recycling collections for the festive season.

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that collection days will change for one week over the Christmas and New Year period with a pause to garden waste collections. Photo: Google Street View

The council has announced that collection days will change for one week over the Christmas and New Year period with a pause to garden waste collections.

Collection dates will be normal from Monday to Friday, December 19-23, with no collection on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Collections will resume on Tuesday, December 27, until (and including) New Year’s Eve but there will be no collection on New Year’s Day with collections starting again on January 2, 2023.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “The last collection day for green waste bins is Friday, December 23. Please note there will be no garden waste collections between Monday, December 26, and Friday, January 6.”

They added that garden waste collections will return to normal from Monday, January 9.

The last day that applications for bulky waste collections will be accepted for this year is Friday, December 16. Collections before Christmas cannot be guaranteed and the council said that any forms submitted after this date will not be processed until the service restarts on Monday, January 9.

A council spokesperson said: “Real Christmas trees can be composted in your garden waste bin. Alternatively, there will be temporary sites where you can drop off your real Christmas tree for recycling. These sites will be open from Friday, December 30, until Friday, January 13, 2023 (inclusive).”

