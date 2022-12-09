Mid Sussex District Council has shared a photo of the old public toilets being demolished at The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath.

On Thursday, December 8, the council posted the image and a message to its Facebook profile, which said: “We are currently removing the old public toilets at The Orchards in Haywards Heath on a crisp Thursday morning. In the meantime, temporary toilets are available in the adjacent car park. The new toilet facilities we’ll install include a Changing Places toilet, which gives extra space and more equipment to support disabled adults and children who need it most. We’ll start installing them at the end of next week with a planned opening before Christmas.”

The toilet improvements at the shopping centre in the heart of the town were approved for inclusion in Mid Sussex District Council’s 2022/23 corporate plan this spring. It was agreed that the project could be added during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday, March 21, and the plan was to take £190,000 from the general reserve to pay for and install a prefabricated pod at the shopping centre.

Mid Sussex District Council shared a photo of the old public toilets being demolished at The Orchards in Haywards Heath

The planning application to demolish and rebuild the public toilets was approved during a meeting of Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday, May 12.

The new block will be in the Hazelgrove Road car park. To view the application online, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/22/1098.

