​Kristy Adams has been selected as the Conservative Party parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex at the next general election.

​Members of Mid Sussex Conservative Association voted to select Kristy as their candidate at a Special General Meeting held last Saturday (September 2) at Warden Park School in Cuckfield.

Current Mid Sussex MP Mims Davis was confirmed as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the new East Grinstead and Uckfield seat in the next general election in May.

Kristy, who grew up and lives in the constituency, attended Handcross Primary and Warden Park schools and was elected as a Mid Sussex District Councillor for Bolney.

Kristy Adams was selected as the Conservative Party parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex at the next general election by members of the Mid Sussex Conservative Association at a Special General Meeting on September 2 at Warden Park School in Cuckfield (Photo contributed)

Kristy has been an active campaigner on issues that matter to local residents.

In 2022, she worked with local residents to protect Bolney village from over development and it is a priority for her to defend the rest of Mid Sussex.

Kristy’s extensive commercial and business acumen, developed over the course of a career in the retail sector and the building industry, sees her ideally placed to champion the causes of residents and small businesses.

Among her priorities are to deliver a vibrant town centre for Burgess Hill and a modern arts and entertainment centre for Haywards Heath.

Kristy Adams (centre), the Conservative Party's new parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, with Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith and current Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies (Photo contributed)

Mrs Adams said: “I am immensely honoured to be selected as the next Conservative parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, a place I am proud to call home.

“As a local resident and small business owner I already understand the issues that matter in Mid Sussex and will be listening to local people’s views.”

Mid Sussex Conservative Association chairman councillor Jim Knight said: “We are delighted that Kristy has been adopted as our candidate for the next general election.

“She has already proved herself as an effective local champion and understands the priorities of our communities throughout the constituency.